New small updates for the Honda CRF300Lthe dual purpose from the Japanese company, leader in this versatile segment. The Japanese brand already launched the XL250S on the market at the end of the 1970s, a motorcycle capable of combining extraordinary handling in the city with excellent off-road performance. The heirs of the XL range have become legends and have demonstrated how a single-cylinder four-stroke engine that is not thirsty and easy to manage does not exclude an equally manageable and high-performance chassis. Indeed, this is precisely the secret to offering practicality, versatility and, as motorcyclists from all over the world have quickly discovered, endless fun.

Over ten years ago, Honda’s R&D department does is questioned at length about the possibility of creating a motorcycle dual purpose new generation. The history of the House, both in rallying and in pure off-road, has provided the starting point for the development of this new concept. The first step was to analyze customer needs. While some expect sporty off-road performance, for many others ease of use, functionality and comfort are the keywords. Daily commutes in the city require an agile and tenacious motorcycle, with an avant-garde style that gives a nod to off-road. But as soon as the weekend sets in, an adventurer who fears neither asphalt nor off-road is needed.

The Honda development team immediately adopted a 360° approach to the new all-rounder, imagining not only a generous engine with low fuel consumption, but also a high-level chassis and considerable range. All of this, without naturally neglecting the economic side: the priority was to offer high quality at an affordable price and, above all, reduced operating costs. The CRF250L, launched in 2012, fulfilled all these requirements. The formula of the Honda engineers has proved successful: the basis of the CRF250L has borne excellent fruit and, together with its counterpart inspired by the great raids, the CRF250 RALLY, has become a global commercial success. But times and needs evolve and for the 2021 Honda has launched the new CRF300L – lighter, more powerful and with even more attention to detail. A motorcycle dual purpose ready for anything. For the 2023 the much-loved CRF300L is equipped as standard with practical and useful handguards.

The CRF300L’s 286cc engine delivers 27.3 HP at 8,500 rpm and 26.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The intake cam timing and the intake and exhaust systems have been designed to maximize the torque and power available even at mid-range. The gear ratios are short between 1to and the 5to gear to favor responsiveness to accelerator command, while 6to it is long to offer a relaxed ride at high speeds. The assisted clutch with slipper maintains optimal grip of the rear tire in the event of violent downshifts, also lightening the effort on the lever.

The conformation of the frame e the aluminum structure of the swingarm and the lower steering plate contribute to the reduced overall weight, as well as perfectly balancing stiffness to the full advantage of response and feeling. Steering geometry has been tuned accordingly, as have front and rear suspension travel and ground clearance, both of which are generous. The streamlined lines of the tank and seat complement the sharp profile of the fairing. The advanced digital LCD display with dark letters on a light background and the comfortable driving position ensure all the dexterity necessary for off-road raids and maneuvers in the city.