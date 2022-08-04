There are a total of three (out of five in total) the new or updated colors for the two versions of Africa Twin, base and Adventure Sports. The most popular maxi enduro on the market looks like this for 2023 with an even more captivating look. There CRF1100L Africa Twinlighter and suitable for off-road vehicles, will be offered in the new ‘Tricolour’ Glint Wave Blue Metallic, characterized by a greater presence of blue on the front fairing, front fender, tail, with red and white details. Instead updated the Mat Ballistic Black Metallic with a more sober black seat post and a lighter shade of the graphics. Unchanged, however, the iconic and evocative Grand Prix Red inspired by rally competitions.

The adventurous CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports – chosen in 2021 by 56% of Africa Twin European customers – it will be offered for 2023 in two colors. Alongside the confirmed ‘Tricolour’ Pearl Glare White the new one makes its debut Mat Iridium Gray Metalliccharacterized by the profusion of black details that make the coupling with the black spoked rims even more captivating.

As always, both models and all versions will be available with both a traditional 6-speed manual gearbox and the revolutionary DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) dual-clutch gearbox. Since 2010, the year the first VFR1200F DCT was marketed, Honda has sold over 200,000 motorcycles equipped with this extraordinary transmission in Europe. To testify the impressive success of this technology, which only Honda is able to offer, there is the sales figure for 2021: 51% of Africa Twin’s European buyers chose it with a DCT gearboxin particular, 41% of the buyers of the CRF1100L Africa Twin and as many as 61% of the buyers of the Adventure Sports model. Fans will be able to admire the new Africa Twin 2023 live at the next autumn shows in October (Intermot, Cologne, Germany) and November (Eicma, Milan).