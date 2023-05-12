Honda renews one of its most successful SUVs globally. Let’s talk about CR-V, come to his sixth generationand completely redesigned from an engine point of view, the real novelty of this update: in addition to the Full Hybrid variants equipped with the Japanese company’s e:HEV technology, in fact, for the first time on the European market the model will also be available in a plug-in hybrid version, with the e:PHEV system as the master.

Plug-in hybrid

Interestingly, this last variant uses the same electric motors integrated in the Full Hybrid system mentioned above: these are light and high power density electric propulsion units, able to offer extraordinary acceleration, rather rapid recharging times and a autonomy in full electric that Honda itself defines as highly competitive. Numbers in hand, in fact, the new plug-in hybrid CR-V is able to travel up to 82 km in EV mode, guaranteeing the possibility of supporting the majority of daily journeys with zero emissions. Not only that: with a battery temperature of 25° C, it is capable of reaching full recharge starting from zero in just two and a half hours.

Full hybrid

The Full Hybrid variant of the Japanese SUV has also been renewed, which now boasts the most updated version of the advanced one e:HEV thruster previewed on the Civic. In this case, a high power density lithium-ion battery and two light and compact electric motors combine with a petrol engine, giving the driver the choice between three different driving modes: EV, Hybrid and Engine.

Design and safety

The updates made to the model by Honda not only concern the engines, but extend to design and safety. As for the first aspect, the new CR-V boasts size increase, making it wider, longer and taller than the outgoing model. To distinguish the Full Hybrid variant aesthetically from the Plug-In Hybrid one, we think of a very distinctive grille design, while always at the front we find the thinner optical groups that join the new position lights. In terms of safety, however, the new CR-V is the first equipped with Honda SENSING 360the new omnidirectional safety and assisted driving system from the Japanese company that eliminates blind spots around the vehicle and helps avoid collisions by reducing the load on the driver.