The countdown has officially started for the debut of Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer, the special project of the Performance division which represents an experimental laboratory to demonstrate where electrified performance can be pushed on board the Japanese brand’s SUV. The official debut is set for February 28 but after a first teaser, Honda Performance has released a preview video showing the CR-V Hybrid Racer on the track, thus allowing you to appreciate the sound of this very high performance Sport Utility that It has a powertain that sings almost like an F1 car.

Honda has anticipated that this special car will have an engine capable of delivering over 800 HP, an overall output even higher than the Acura ARX-06 that won at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January, a car that with its 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine combined with electric powertrains, is limited by regulations to just 680 hp. It’s unclear what drivetrain will power Honda’s upcoming CR-V Hybrid Racer Project Car, but the 2023 CR-V Hybrid it is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to a pair of electric motors. The new racing concept features several specific aerodynamic elements, such as a rear wing that is generous enough to allow it to tackle even a challenge such as the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. The bodywork boasts various elements in carbon fiber, oversized wheel arches and semi-slick tires as well as an interior with a racing soul complete with a racing steering wheel. At the rear we also find an openable tailgate which suggests that the engine could be placed in a central position.

Honda has not yet revealed what its plans for the CR-V Hybrid Racer Project Car will be. Honda Performance Development however, it hardly engages in mere development exercises and this suggests that this racing super SUV will be exploited in some type of competition in the future. Waiting to understand his fate, enjoy this first shakedown on the track.