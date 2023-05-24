Honda drops the trio in the SUV segment with the debut in Italy of the new high-wheel models. In fact, the Japanese car manufacturer has unveiled three new cars in Milan that will be placed in different segments and will also intercept a different type of customer. Starting with the sixth generation of CR-V which grows in size and technological equipment, followed by ZR-V, the new compact sports SUV of the Japanese brand which will be placed in the range right between the large Sport Utility and HR-V. Finally, the e:Ny1 also makes its debut, the first full electric with high wheels and the second EV after the e. We previewed Honda’s new SUVs, here’s what they look like live.

New Honda CR-V

However, the innovations on the sixth generation of Honda CR-V are already clearly visible from the outside of the passenger compartment, with a more modern and elegant look already in the front part: here we find a grille with an oversized grille which is embellished with dark finishes and a honeycomb. The new light clusters are integrated in continuity, with a slim design that returns a very distinctive luminous signature. A groove runs along the whole car which from the front wheel arch joins the tailgate, also crossing the rear lights which are sharper. Size increases from the previous generation Honda CR-V, with the new model being longer, taller and wider than before. From this point of view, the wheelbase also increases, with an additional 40 mm which gives 1.6 cm of legroom at the rear. On the plug-in hybrid version the trunk has a load capacity of 671 liters by virtue of the position of the battery which in this case has been placed under the sofa as opposed to the full hybrid which instead has the accumulator under the loading platform. By lifting it, on the plug-in, we find another space to stow, for example, the charging cable. Thanks to the compatibility with infrastructures up to 6.8 kW and at a temperature of 25°, it is possible to recharge in just 2 and a half hours. The interior is also more elegant, with a horizontal layout similar to that chosen for the new generation Civic. The vents of the ventilation system are also integrated here. The 9″ infotainment system display stands out in the center of the dashboard, while behind the steering wheel we find the digital cluster. Also on the new Honda CR-V arrive the latest updates of the Honda Sensing safety and driving assistance package with the debut of 360 ° technology to eliminate blind spots and avoid collisions. The new CR-V is the first to feature Honda SENSING 360, the new omnidirectional safety and assisted driving system from the Japanese company that eliminates blind spots around the vehicle and helps avoid collisions by reducing the load on the driver. No information yet on price and equipment for the Italian market which will be announced in the coming weeks. However, the Italian division of the Japanese company confirmed that the positioning of the new CR-V is higher than the current version and therefore there will be higher price lists, probably exceeding the current starting 41,000 euros.

Here is also Honda e:Ny1

The new e:Ny1 has a length of 4.3 meters with a wheelbase of 2.6 meters and was developed on a new platform, the e:NF, architecture that will also be used for the other electric models that will arrive in the coming years . This platform guarantees a lower center of gravity and integrates the engine, the power drive and the gearbox in a single front unit. At the center, however, we find the highly rigid body and the battery. The steels used have a higher resistance than in the past and above all it also improves the torsional rigidity. The load capacity stands at 346 liters, with 10% more space than for example the HR-V. To push the new Honda e:Ny1 there is a powertrain composed of an electric motor of 150 kW, 204 HP and 310 Nm. Complete data are not yet available but the Japanese company wanted to underline some aspects of the performance, with the shot from to 100 which is consumed in 7.6 seconds. To this is added a 68.8 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 412 km. At the front, behind the Honda logo, the charging flap is hidden, with the electric SUV that is compatible with fast charging infrastructures up to 78 kW in direct current, thus allowing you to recover up to 80% of the range in 45 minutes . The choice of the name is not accidental but it is an acronym: E stands for Exciting/electric, N for New, Y for your life and the number 1 indicates that this model is the first Chinese-made B-SUV. The passenger compartment stands out for the presence of a new center console, which stands out for having a simple layout and being equipped with easily accessible buttons, lots of spaces to put objects and a wireless charging system. On the linear dashboard, however, there is space for a touch displays dedicated to the infotainment system, which measures 15.1″ and which allows the driver to access a wide range of driving options. Finally, comfort and spaciousness are two other elements that Honda wanted to take care of down to the smallest detail.

And finally ZR-V

The new Honda ZR-V is characterized by an expressive front end, with a burnished honeycomb grille flanked by slim and very expressive light clusters. The stylistic language is characterized by clean lines and elegance, which also accentuate the premium soul of this model. Honda places the new ZR-V somewhere between HR-V and CR-V: the new model is in fact 4.5 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. ZR-V was designed to offer a certain type of performance, as also underlined by the clearly visible sporty look at the rear where we also find an accentuated spoiler. Honda’s technicians worked hard on ergonomics and the riding position. ZR-V takes the best from Civic and CR-V, with the driver’s position coming directly from the sedan while the space and large glazing are the result of the experience accumulated with the Japanese brand’s flagship SUV. Even the space at the rear is characterized by comfort and convenience, thanks to the reduced difference in height of the seats. The new SUV has a load capacity of 380 liters which goes up to 1,312 with the seats folded down. The Honda ZR-V also takes advantage of the e:HEV hybrid architecture that we first learned about on the HR-V and then on the Civic. In particular, the compact SUV combines a 2.0 four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine delivering 143 HP and 186 Nm with two electric motors, one for traction and the other for starting. In this way, the electrified powertrain offers a maximum power of 184 HP and 315 Nm. Inside the passenger compartment, the attention is captured by the large 9″ touch display positioned in the center of the upper panel of the dashboard, which extends in width to improve the sense of lateral space. Here we find the integration of the vents of the ventilation system, with a honeycomb texture that also recalls the front. Lastly, on-board comfort is enhanced by the use of high quality materials and with accurate finishes and by the adoption of elegant lights for ambient lighting. Still no information has been provided regarding the price and configurations of Honda ZR-V for Italy.