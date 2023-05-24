The word best seller fully represents the importance of the Honda CR-V for the Japanese brand: 730,000 units sold globally in 2022 fully demonstrate the central role that this SUV plays in the brand’s range and now with the sixth generation the house the Japanese carmaker takes this car a further and fundamental step forward from all points of view, including the engines which, in addition to the full hybrid with e:HEV technology, also introduce the plug-in hybrid which offers up to 82 km of range in full electric.

The new design of Honda CR-V

However, the innovations on the sixth generation of Honda CR-V are already clearly visible from the outside of the passenger compartment, with a more modern and elegant look already in the front part: here we find a grille with an oversized grille which is embellished with dark finishes and a honeycomb. The new light clusters are integrated in continuity, with a slim design that returns a very distinctive luminous signature. A groove runs along the whole car which from the front wheel arch joins the tailgate, also crossing the rear lights which are sharper.

Increased dimensions

Size increases from the previous generation Honda CR-V, with the new model being longer, taller and wider than before. From this point of view, the wheelbase also increases, with an additional 40 mm which gives 1.6 cm of legroom at the rear. On the plug-in hybrid version the trunk has a load capacity of 671 liters by virtue of the position of the battery which in this case has been placed under the sofa as opposed to the full hybrid which instead has the accumulator under the loading platform. By lifting it, on the plug-in, we find another space to stow, for example, the charging cable. Thanks to the compatibility with infrastructures up to 6.8 kW and at a temperature of 25°, it is possible to recharge in just 2 and a half hours.

Interiors

The interior is also more elegant, with a horizontal layout similar to that chosen for the new generation Civic. The vents of the ventilation system are also integrated here. The 9″ infotainment system display stands out in the center of the dashboard, while behind the steering wheel we find the digital cluster. Also on the new Honda CR-V arrive the latest updates of the Honda Sensing safety and driving assistance package with the debut of 360 ° technology to eliminate blind spots and avoid collisions.

Lots of technology on the Honda CR-V too

The new CR-V is the first to feature Honda SENSING 360, the new omnidirectional safety and assisted driving system from the Japanese company that eliminates blind spots around the vehicle and helps avoid collisions by reducing the load on the driver. No information yet on price and equipment for the Italian market which will be announced in the coming weeks. However, the Italian division of the Japanese company confirmed that the positioning of the new CR-V is higher than the current version and therefore there will be higher price lists, probably exceeding the current starting 41,000 euros.