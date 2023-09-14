The new Honda CR-V 2023 is preparing to arrive in Italian dealerships with a completely electrified range which for the first time combines the Full Hybrid e:HEV version with a plug-in hybrid variant which promises 82 km of autonomy with a single tank of energy. After telling you about the preview driving impressions, here are 5 things to know about the sixth generation of the Japanese SUV.

1. The new design of Honda CR-V

The new Honda CR-V has a new style, with a more expressive front characterized by a larger grille and a grille with a honeycomb pattern. The latter is embellished with black elements and perfectly complements the slim headlights which offer a very expressive optical signature. The bonnet is elongated, with the groove starting from the front wheel arch crossing the entire side and ending in the rear light.

2. Larger dimensions

The Japanese SUV grows in size, with the length now reaching 4.71 metres, 106 mm more than in the past. Width and height also increase, as does the wheelbase which reaches 2.7 metres, 39 mm more than the previous generation Honda CR-V.

3. Not just Full Hybrid for Honda CR-V

Alongside the e:HEV version, the Full Hybrid that we also learned about on the new Civic, the new CR-V offers a plug-in hybrid engine for the first time. This is the ePHEV which uses the same architecture as the traditional hybrid, with the charging door present on the left front wheel arch. From here you can recharge the battery up to 6.8 kW which in this case has a capacity of 17.7 kWh for a total range of over 80 km.

4. Load capacity

On the plug-in hybrid version there is also more space in the trunk. The ePHEV in fact has a load capacity of 617 liters compared to 578 liters of the Full Hybrid e:HEV variant. This difference is due to the different position of the battery which in the plug version has been placed under the rear seat instead of under the load compartment.

5. Very low consumption for the Honda CR-V

The efficiency values ​​seen on the other models of the Japanese brand are also confirmed on the new Honda CR-V. The consumption declared by the Japanese brand varies between 5.9 and 6.2 l/100 km, the latter value relating to the PHEV with a discharged battery. As regards electric driving however, the data refers to 0.8 l/100 km which during our test drive dropped to 0.6 k/100 km.