Honda Civic Type R takes back the Nurburgring crown. The new generation of the Japanese sports car thus expands its palmares of records and prizes, regaining the lap record among the front-wheel drive production cars on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit (20.8 km). The record was signed on 24 March, with the Japanese manufacturer’s team finishing the lap in 7:44.881, writing a new page of history on the Green Inferno track, covering the new longer track.

Another record

“The Civic Type R was developed under the concept of ‘Ultimate Sport 2.0’, with the aim of being the ultimate FWD sports model, capable of instilling confidence and emotion to go straight to the heart of every driver”, explained Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R Large Project Leader. “Since the launch of the Civic Type R in 2022, we have received numerous positive responses globally, far exceeding our expectations. But there was one more mission left to accomplish: to be the fastest FWD model on the Nürburgring.”

Honda Civic Type R, even more powerful

The new version of the Japanese sports car is also the most powerful ever made, with 329 hp, one less than the American version due to the presence of the particulate filter and instead 9 HP more compared to the previous generation. The 2.0 VTEC Turbo four-cylinder has been further improved. In particular, the development work has focused on efficiency, thanks to the new turbocharger housing but also and above all in terms of power, with the new turbine that now has blades optimized in shape and number to guarantee a better air flow through the turbo. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h covered in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 275 km/h.

A story of emotions

“Six years after the previous generation, we have reached a new dimension in the evolution of Type R and the passion lavished on it – continued the manager of the Japanese brand – To those who already own our latest Civic Type R and to those who will in the future, we sincerely hope you enjoy and enjoy the Civic Type R.”