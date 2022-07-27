Honda has very recently unveiled the new generation of Civic Type R launching a very specific message: trust in heat engines. The new version of the Japanese sports car is available with a 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, where there is no trace of electrification, but that doesn’t mean that things can’t change in the future. The words of Ko Yamamoto, technical consultant of Honda Motor Europe, seem in a certain sense to go in this direction, since speaking of a possible future hybrid of the model stated: “I do not exclude anything”.

“We can’t go for an all-electric powertrain on this platform (a heavily modified version of the previous 2017 Type R ‘FK8’ platform, ed), but I guess we can push it to a certain level of plug-in hybrid”Yamamoto added. Words that suggest like the Civic Type R just unveiled it will be the last non-electrified version of the famous sports car of the Japanese brand, especially if we consider that Honda is pursuing its plan to phase out combustion engines from the range. “There are some attributes that are important to a Type R, in particular the bond that is created between the driver and the car. How to make it happen? That’s another story, but I’m pretty sure it can be achieved with one as well sort of electrification“Yamamoto himself declared some time ago to Autocar’s microphones.

In short, it is useless to go around it: the future of Honda Civic Type R is destined to be hybrid. The hypothesis of four-wheel drive on future versions of the Japanese sports car is less likely, as confirmed by Yamamoto himself: “We can think of four-wheel drive, obviously. The new platform behind the latest 2022 Civic Type R is also used for the four-wheel drive CR-V. However, I think the all-wheel drive does not live up to the principle of the Type R. It is not even necessarily faster, but it is heavier ”.