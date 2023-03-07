When one thinks of the panorama of hot hatch, it is difficult not to mention the Honda Civic Type R, a car that in over 25 years of history has been able to capture the attention of enthusiasts, with its sharp design and above all with performance that make one of the most exciting front-wheel drive sports cars to drive on the track as well as on the street. And in the first case we can assure you that the Civic Type R does not disappoint expectations, with the preview test drive at Imola which did nothing but confirm that this car is part of a breed now close to extinction. But how has the sportier declination of the Civic changed with this latest generation? Here are 5 curiosities about the Honda Civic Type R.

1. 50, 30, 25, let’s give the numbers: the history of Honda Civic Type R is made of tradition. That of the standard road model, which began 50 years ago and has reached the eleventh generation which has become full hybrid thanks to e:HEV technology. The history of the Type R brand, on the other hand, is more recent, with the first car to be embellished with this badge linked to motorsport which was born in 1992. It is the NSX Type R while the first Civic Type R arrives five years later.

2. More power and more control: the new version of the Japanese sports car is also the most powerful ever made, with 329 HP, one less than the American version due to the presence of the particulate filter and instead 9 HP more compared to the previous generation. The 2.0 VTEC Turbo four-cylinder has been further improved. In particular, the development work has focused on efficiency, thanks to the new turbocharger housing but also and above all in terms of power, with the new turbine which now has blades optimized in shape and number to guarantee a better flow of air through the turbo.

3. Even more aggressive design: starting from the stylistic innovations introduced on the eleventh generation of Civic, the new side spoilers are immediately noticeable on the Type R variant, which help to maximize downforce behind the front wheels. At the rear, however, there is the new diffuser, larger than in the past, which is integrated into the underbody and from which the three tailpipes of the exhaust system stand out. Also at the rear is the generous spoiler, inclined towards the rear to eliminate air resistance, its position is lower than in the past but its dimensions have increased, in harmony with the new roof line. The supports are also new, made of die-cast aluminium. The engine hood, made of aluminum, has a larger air intake to help cool the engine.

4. The LogR app to always check lap times: the new app and the setting of the multimedia system allow, in +R mode, to control a series of parameters in real time which indicate the status of the car, the set-up, the statistics and also the updated chrono for immersive use on the track and engaging.

5. The Last Of Its Kind: almost certainly this generation of Civic Type R will be the last to be equipped with an internal combustion engine without electrification. Honda’s hybrid system has already arrived on the standard sedan and it is probable that work will also be done on its sportier version for a more sustainable variant, following the transition plans of the brand and the automotive sector.