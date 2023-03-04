A double anniversary celebrated and consecrated one of the most loved cars on a global level, even in its sportiest version. Indeed, in 2022 the Honda Civic turned 50 while a quarter of a century is the milestone reached by its more aggressive counterpart the Civic Type R who was the protagonist of this test drives between the hairpin bends and straights of Imola. Also for the eleventh generation, the technicians of the Japanese brand were able to push the bar a little higher with the VTEC turbo which has become even more powerful. Before we got behind the wheel, however, we took a closer look at the new one Honda CivicType R to discover the novelties from the point of view of design and then unleash it among the curbs of the Bolognese racetrack because, as you know, its habitat is the track.

Honda Civic Type R it is also renewed from a stylistic point of view, with some innovations always aimed at seeking the maximization of performance. From the first glance you can see how the sportiest declination of the eleventh generation of the Japanese car is wider and lower, thanks also to the oversized wheel arches that hide 19” light alloy wheels finished in matt black and embraced by Michelin tires Pilot Sport 4S. In numerical terms, this translates into a ride height lowered by 8 mm and a width increased by 90 mm compared to the standard version with e:HEV technology. The engine hood, made of aluminum, it has a bigger vent to help cool the engine. The braking system is still new, with a Brembo system equipped with two-piece discs that make driving even more sensitive. The front also has several new features, with the larger grille which allows the air flows to be better conveyed once again towards the engine.

The aerodynamic study has led Honda to also include new side spoilers, which help to maximize downforce behind the front wheels. At the rear then we find the new speaker, larger than in the past, which is integrated into the underbody and from which the three tailpipes of the exhaust system stand out, optimized to guarantee an even more engaging sound. To further improve the sense of general unity, the Japanese company has also redesigned the panel and rear doors from scratch, exclusive to the new Civic Type R. Returning to the rear then, here the generous spoiler still finds its place, inclined towards the rear to zero air resistance, its position is lower than in the past but the dimensions have increased, in harmony with the new roofline. The supports are also new, made of die-cast aluminium.

In the cockpit of Honda Civic Type R we find a triumph of red details that recall the Honda racing tradition, with aluminum elements for the console and above all metal finishes that embellish the air vents but which at the same time also contribute to eliminating annoying reflections. The slope of the front window further improves the visibility of the rider/driver, allowing him to reduce blind spots and always have full control of what is happening, on the road and on the track. From the central display it is then possible to access some screens dedicated to track days, with the new LogR app which allows you to monitor performance when you put the driving mode selector in +R (the others are Comfort, Sport and Individual) and check real-time times and main statistics of the car.

In this test drive on the track at the wheel of the Honda Civic Type R unfortunately the weather didn’t help us. The “Wet Practice” sign started flashing as soon as we arrived at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, affecting the stage and the asphalt conditions. Ready to go and after the sighting lap, you can pick up speed anyway on the long straight in front of the pit lane, with Variante Tamburello and Variante Villenueve which let us measure the braking system and the stability of the car also in the pouring rain. Staying away from the curbs isn’t easy but it’s congenial to avoid unpleasant surprises. Anyway the feedback that the car gives is always very direct and even if you try to force it a little, you can appreciate how the lower center of gravity has further improved stability, even in adverse weather.

Even with wet asphalt you can always appreciate it the six-speed manual gearbox, a transmission that features rev-match with further improved auto-blip that allows you to perfectly match the revs when downshifting, also an important aid in corner entry to keep the car composed. From Tosa to Acque Minerali, you begin to savor all the precision of the Honda Civic Type R, with almost perfect traction out of corners. Even if you can’t push it to the limit, an unmistakable song always reaches your ears, that of the four-cylinder 2.0 VTEC Turbo, a further improved engine. In particular, the development work has focused on efficiency, thanks to the new turbocharger housing but also and above all in terms of power, with the new turbine that now has blades optimized in shape and number to guarantee a better air flow through the turbo. Power yes, that now touches the 329 hp and 420 Nm available between 2,200 and 4,000 rpm, for performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 275 km/h. There is therefore 1 HP less than the American version (here is the particulate filter) and 9 HP more than the previous version. And when you get to the red line, the fascinating “open” border at 7,000 rpm, you fully realize that the Type R is an endangered animal that needs to be carefully preserved.

A tough and pure sportswoman, anchored to a time that may never come back. Honda Civic Type R is a car like few others, capable of entertaining and involving those who get behind the wheel. In the Olympus of the hot hatch it has practically always had a place guaranteed and this eleventh generation also confirms that around Tokyo they still know how to make dreams come true between a manual gearbox and a set-up created to guarantee perfect trajectories between the curbs. How much does this dream cost? Soon said, the price is 58,300 euros. A figure that is not within everyone’s reach but which opens the doors to a very rare world that, if caressed, you will not be able to leave easily.