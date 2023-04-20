The new Honda Civic Type R 2023 won the new record in category a Nurburgring. The renewed hot hatch has conquered the record for the a-series cars front-wheel driveon the infamous Circuito del Nurburgring Nordschleife (20.8km). He snatched the record that belonged to Renault Megane RS Trophy R.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 Nurburgring record

On March 24, 2023, the development team members of the Civic Type R conquered the Nürburgring record for their category, completing a lap in 7:44,881. The new Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel drive production vehicle on the asphalt of the green hell.

Civic Type R 2023 the VIDEO of the record lap at the Nurburgring

This time was obtained on the modified track and now longest (20.8 km), as declared by the management of the circuit itself in 2019.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 performance

Type R is a powerful four-cylinder turbo from 2.0 litres which, in its latest version, develops 329 HP and 420 Nm of torque. Paired with an updated six-speed manual gearbox, it’s capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 275 km/h.

The new, sleeker exterior design of the 2023 Civic Type R also contributed to the achievement of the record, through advanced aerodynamic solutionssuch as the distinctive rear wing angle and the complex undercarriage elements.

Civic Type R in action at the Nürburgring

Also, the wheelbase longer than 35 mm compared to the previous Type R and the multilink rear suspension are combined with a significantly wider rear track, to offer greater cornering stability than the previous model, refined thanks to repeated test both onAutobahn that on the Nurburgring.

Photo Honda Civic Type R 2023

Civic Type R 2023 track test video

Honda Civic Type R 2023 test video

