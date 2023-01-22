The Honda Civic will be sold again in the country, now in its 11th generation and with a hybrid engine. The Civic Hybrid will be imported from Thailand with e:HEV technology, which uses a 2.0l combustion engine with 143 horsepower and two electric motors that offer 184 horsepower. Thus, the system provides acceleration typical of sports models, in addition to a reduced level of fuel consumption.

The e:HEV system has three driving modes that switch automatically depending on factors such as topography, accelerator demand, energy level in the batteries, etc. They are: the EV Drive, 100% electric; Hybrid Drive, electric and combustion; and Engine Drive, combustion only.

Whatever the operating mode, braking and deceleration result in energy recovery, which increases savings especially in “stop-and-go” traffic situations.



The presence of the “Drive Mode” key on the console, just below the P, R, N and D keys, allows the selection between “Normal”, “Sport”, “Eco” and “Individual”. In “Sport”, the response to the accelerator will be more direct, benefiting sporty driving. In “Eco”, the action of the accelerator will focus on economy, while in “Individual” it is possible to customize parameters such as the response of the accelerator and the steering system. The “Normal” mode makes the settings return to the standard that foresees a balance between performance and efficiency.

New design

In the Civic Hybrid project, the engineering of honda sought to create a body with three well-defined volumes. The “Low&Wide” concept has a well-defined waistline, which gives the impression of greater width and sportiness. The model now has a wheelbase larger by 35 mm and has 17-inch wheels.

inside

In the cabin, the instrument panel has a 10.2-inch color TFT screen. The center console includes cup holders next to the transmission control buttons and ample area to accommodate smartphones of all sizes and recharge them without the need for a cable. The trunk of the Civic Hybrid has 495 liters, one of the largest in its segment.

Equipments

Among the equipment offered in the Civic Hybrid is a multimedia center with a 9” screen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also features several other equipment and technologies, such as front seats with multiple electrical adjustments for driver and passenger and body stabilizer, key with remote engine start, dual zone air conditioning with camouflaged front diffusers, rear seat with folding backrest, charger without -Cellphone wire, rear-lit air vents and USB ports, sunroof and smart windshield wipers.



3 out of 3 Photo: Honda Disclosure

Safety

The Civic Hybrid has a package of safety technologies and driver assistance, which is based on images captured by a long-range and wide-angle camera, operated by a high-capacity image microprocessor. It offers the following functions: ACC – adaptive cruise control; CMBS – System that activates the brake when detecting a possible frontal collision, with the aim of mitigating accidents; LKAS – Lane Stay Assist System; RDM – System that detects the departure of the lane and adjusts the direction in order to avoid accidents; AHB – Automatic headlight adjustment.

Colors

The colors available for the Civic Hybrid are Topaz White and Crystal Black (pearlized) and Basalt Gray and Platinum Silver (metallic).

The interior will be in light gray while the exterior color will be White Topaz. In all others, the internal finish will be in black.

Start of sales

The price of the new Honda Civic Hybrid is R$ 244,900 and sales will start in January.