Sunshine, perfect roads and lots of fun – driving a car abroad can sometimes feel like a brightly colored holiday romance that has to give way to the gray tones of everyday reality at home.

We were a little concerned that the same would be the case with the 11th generation Honda Civic – great on sunny summer tarmac, chic in the shorts/t-shirt climate, but oh woe if you find it in the boring reality of a rainy parking lot. of the local Jumbo put.

The Honda Civic is a wise choice

But everything is okay. Putting the somewhat hysterical designers of the previous model in a straitjacket really only has one disadvantage: the rear view has not improved very much. Fortunately, a camera and front and rear parking sensors come as standard, so it proves useful when dodging erratic shopping carts.

In the harsh artificial light of the parking lot, it becomes even more difficult to deny that the Civic is primarily a wise choice. He has been the darling of everyone’s housekeeping book for generations, is thrifty and good and doesn’t let anyone down, but some things have to be done when it comes to love.

The Civic is economical, even in the city

By the way, you can get over a lot of the latter if you just look at the gas station receipts; that hybrid stuff certainly works brilliantly in and around the city. There is only a 1-kWh battery under the rear seats, which feels like half a Duracell rabbit, but you’ll be surprised how long that petrol engine stays off.

Almost three or four kilometers if you keep moving, which produces a warm, contented feeling that is almost in stark contrast to the bitter desperation of the stagnant city traffic. The city is the place for a hybrid, of course, but they quickly lose that charm on the highway, when the batteries die and a wimpy petrol engine has to do it all on its own.

The Honda Civic e:HEV Sport is fast enough

Honda has solved this with a fixed transmission, so that the engine drives the wheels directly at around 110 km/h. The Civic is nice and smooth at these higher speeds, and always has some power to get past the laggards.

A step on the accelerator causes some noise for a short time, but everything quickly returns to normal when you ease off the gas. There are fake gears and sound to help your brain. The handling is okay, but not so that you will take detours – there will be another Type R for that.

The prices of the Honda Civic

We have the Elegance, Sport and Advance versions that start at 35,680 euros (31,790 euros in Belgium). Honda thinks most people will go for the top model, with its Bose audio, glass roof and heated steering wheel for 41k (36k in Belgium); although you have an equivalent Toyota Corolla for a little less and a thicker VW Golf PHEV for a little more.

The Civic has long played second fiddle in such comparison tests, but it has now carved out a nice niche for itself in which it deserves to be considered for space, reliability and proven family qualities. The only risk is that your parents like him more than you do.

Specifications Honda Civic e:HEV Sport (2022)

engine

1,993 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

Assets

184 hp

315 Nm

Drive

front wheels

CVT automatic transmission

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds

top 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

5.0 l/100 km

113 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,551×1,802x

1,408 mm (lxwxh)

2,734mm (wheelbase)

1,433 kilograms

40 l (petrol)

410 / 1,220 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 37,390 (NL)

€32,890 (B)