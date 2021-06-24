Honda unveiled the first images of the new Civic five-door, the eleventh generation of the sports sedan at the top of the category created by the Tokyo company. It renews a successful model all over the world, with beyond 27 million units sold in 170 countries.

Honda Civic hybrid, what will the new e: HEV look like

The new Civic will only be in version Full Hybrid, and it will be the most recent Honda model equipped with the advanced thruster and: HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

New Civic e: HEV

With this car, Honda thus achieves the goal of marketing only electrified models in Europe by 2022. The e: HEV hybrid engine has already been launched on Jazz is Jazz Crosstar, CR-V and coming on the new H.R.-V.

When does the new Honda Civic arrive?

The new Civic Full Hybrid e: HEV arrives in dealerships in Europe starting in autumn 2022.

The new Civic is expected in dealerships in autumn 2022

New Honda Civic photo and: HEV

👉 CIVIC price list 👉 Ads used CIVIC

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!