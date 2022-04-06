50 like the years that have passed since 1972, the year of the absolute debut. 11 like the generations it has reached, 27 and a half like the millions of units sold globally. These are just some of the numbers of Honda Civic, the famous sedan of the Japanese brand that we finally have the opportunity to discover a preview in Rome after the digital European unveil staged a few weeks ago. We thus took a close look at the renewed Japanese model that will arrive on the road in autumn 2022 with hybrid technology e: HEV, already known on the Jazz and HR-V.

The eleventh generation of Civic strengthens the link with Honda tradition, focusing on an elegant yet sporty design. Also in this case we find the streamlined silhouette of the previous generation with the particularly expressive front but the bonnet line is lowered, with 25 mm less, and the belt line for the benefit of a wider windshield that improves the brightness of the passenger compartment and visibility. of the driver. From this point of view, the front pillars have also been moved, whose ideal extension ends directly in the center of the wheels. In this way the car has more balanced proportions and above all greater stability. The highest point of the roof has been moved forward, with a slight slope towards the tailgate that makes the profile of the new Honda Civic more slender. Beyond the elegance, however, the Japanese sedan does not lose that practical sense that has always characterized it, with the longer wheelbase of 35 mm that has made it possible to design a more spacious interior but also to optimize performance, especially on the straight. Also new is the position of the rear-view mirrors, now placed directly on the door with the aim of reducing blind spots. Finally, specific work was also done on the tailgate, with the use of resin which allowed to reduce the weight by 20% and the displacement of the hinges for a cleaner design and greater ease of use.

When you enter inside the passenger compartment of the new Honda Civic you immediately notice how the concepts of elegance and refinement sought after with the exterior design return, with the dashboard that develops horizontally while also emphasizing the width of the passenger compartment. The feeling is that of having a spacious and bright environment, where the details that raise the overall quality stand out compared to previous generations. From the new materials used, to the new air vent with honeycomb pattern that extends throughout the dashboard. Behind the wheel on the top of the range we find a color HD LCD display that reaches 10.2 “ while in the central position there is the touchscreen of the infotainment system, a 9 ”screen: its position has been changed, placing it higher to avoid any possible distraction to the driver. The musical experience has also been improved, with 8 standard speakers and the 12-speaker BOSE system on the Advance trim level.

The real novelty, however, lies under the hood. While waiting to be able to drive to tell you the impressions, we can tell you that the e: HEV technology of the new Civic follows the experience of Jazz and HR-V offering an electrified powertrain consisting of two electric motors, a thermal engine, the 2.0 petrol direct injection and Atkinson cycle and finally a 72-cell lithium-ion battery. The total power is 184 hp and 315 Nm of maximum torque. The renewed 2.0 petrol internal combustion engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 41% and works in synergy with the two electric units with the system that is able to switch autonomously and almost imperceptibly between the EV, Hybrid and Engine Drive modes. The driver can choose the driving modes which are Econ, Normal, Sport and the novelty Individual.

New Honda Civic is still in the homologation phase but according to the experts of the Japanese brand the efficiency of the engine will allow to reach C02 emissions close to 110g / km with less than 5 l / 100 km according to WLTP approval tests. On Civic then the gear lever disappears definitively with the fixed ratio transmission manageable by the special selector on the central tunnel. Still no official information on performance even if we talk about a shot from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.8 seconds, a really interesting figure, if confirmed, for a full hybrid C-segment sedan. We just have to wait a few months to get to know all the details and driving dynamics behind the new generation of Honda Civic.