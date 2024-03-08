Honda is one of the car manufacturers that offers sedan-type models, on this occasion we share one of them that is recognized for its sports designIts about City 2024 which comes in 3 versions, but how much does it cost and how to purchase it on credit?

He Honda City 2024 is equipped with a 1.5 liter engine and reaches 119 horsepower, with a torque of 107 lb/ft, a Continuously Variable Speed ​​Transmission (CVT) and front McPherson-type suspension and rear H-type torsion beam.

It has full LED headlights, daytime running lights that offer superior lighting and 16” aluminum wheels. Inside, a elegant vehicle with leather-wrapped steering wheel and lever and synthetic leather seat covers.

What is the performance of the Honda City 2024?

This sedan-type vehicle with a very sporty style of the brand Sling offers you a city ​​fuel efficiency of 16.4 kilometers per liter, road performance of 21.8 kilometers per liter and mixed performance of 18.8 kilometers per liter.

Honda City 2024: What is its fuel efficiency? Photo: HONDA

Honda City 2024 versions

-Honda City Sport CVT: 401,900 pesos

-Honda City Prime CVT: 432,900 pesos

-Honda City Touring CVT: 463,900 pesos

Honda City 2024: How to give less than 10 per month for any of its 3 versions?

Now, did you know that you can purchase any of the versions of the Honda City 2024 with a 20% down payment, which is the minimum, and your monthly payments would be less than 10 thousand pesos? Well, yes, you can, and below we show you some examples for you. financing plan. The costs already include car insurance, however, keep in mind that you can always customize it to your liking.

Honda has a sedan with a sporty design, 20% down payment and a monthly payment of less than 10 thousand. Photo: HONDA

Let's see, the Honda City Sport CVT has a value in the automotive market of 401,900 pesos, it is the base model and the most economical of the three versions, if we consider a 20% down payment, it would be 80,380 pesos.

You can request a maximum financing term of 72 months, this would mean a monthly payment of 6,973 pesos, a very affordable amount compared to other similar vehicles.

But if you want to give a little more monthly payment, you can choose to reduce the term of your auto loan to 60 months, which would mean you would have monthly payments of 7,818 pesos.

It is very likely that you consider that if we want a more equipped version it would cost much more on credit and the truth is that it does, however, observe the following detail, for the version honda city Prime CVT which costs 432,900 pesos, you can give 20% down payment, which is 86,580 pesos.

What is surprising about this financing plan is that if you request it for 72 months, your monthly payments would be 7,511 pesos, which is less than if you want the previous version for 60 months. Compare.

If the second version already interested you, consider that after 60 months you can have monthly payments of 8,420 pesos, it seems that we are maintaining what we said, less than 10 thousand per month.

But if you want the most equipped version, which comes with a 7-inch multi-information display (MID) to know fuel consumption, as well as advanced technology with a set of alerts and assistance with cameras and sensors, the Honda City Touring CVT It costs 463,900 pesos.

You can get it with a 20% down payment, which means 92,780 pesos as an initial payment, because the 3 versions include a 0% opening commission. If you want it for 72 months, your monthly payment would be 8,049 pesos and for 60 months, you would only give 9,023 pesos.

So now you have several options to analyze the one that best suits you to drive your next new vehicle, in this case the honda city in any of its three versions.