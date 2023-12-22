The Honda CBR600RR returns to the road with the 2024 edition. The most famous Super Sport of the Ali brand will be available starting from April next year, with the Japanese brand having decided to meet its customers by offering the iconic two-wheeler at a launch price of 11,990 euros fc

A successful model

With over 20 years of evolution, the Honda CBR600RR has a racing soul thanks to its success story in the FIM World Super Sports championship where it triumphed continuously from 2003 to 2008 and managed to reaffirm its supremacy also in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He won the Asia Road Racing championship from 2012 to 2016 and the All-Japan Road Race championship, ST600 class, from 2003 to 2011, and again in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Between 2010 and 2018 his engine was also the unique engine for the Moto2 class of the MotoGP.

The return of Honda CBR600RR

The Honda CBR600RR was removed from the European price lists in 2016 due to a loss of market interest in the Super Sports segment but the trend inversion has led the Japanese brand to reintroduce the model in the domestic market and in Thailand and now the times are now you are ripe to return to Europe too. This Japanese two-wheeler was created to excite both on the road and on the track and has been enriched with cutting-edge electronics and aerodynamic features inspired by MotoGP.

The engine

The in-line four-cylinder engine, with 16-valve DOHC, delivers power of 121 HP (89 kW) at 14,250 rpm and is equipped with a slipper clutch and two-way Quickshifter. The accelerator control is Throttle By Wire and the on-board electronics uses a 6-axis IMU inertial platform from Bosch which supervises all performance and safety devices. There are 5 Riding Modes, of which 3 are predefined and 2 are fully customizable, all made up of a mix of settings for power delivery (P), engine braking (EB), anti-wheelie (W) and traction control (T). The braking system is of the Cornering ABS type with anti-lifting function of the rear wheel. Four-piston radial-mount calipers bite 310mm floating discs. The chassis is made up of a double beam aluminum frame, aluminum swingarm with differentiated arms, Showa BPF (Big Piston Fork) fork with 41 mm stanchions and Showa shock absorber with Unit Pro-Link. The Honda Electronically Controlled Steering Damper (HESD) ensures stability and control at all speeds.

The aerodynamics

The aerodynamics are very refined, with a profiled fairing for minimal resistance to forward movement and front fins capable of generating downforce, even when entering and exiting corners. A dashboard with color TFT screen offers all the information with the possibility of choosing between three different graphic layouts. The lights are full-LED. The 2024 CBR600RR is Euro5+ homologated.

Like all Hondas in the 2024 supersport family, the CBR600RR is also available in the HRC 'Grand Prix Red' color and in a black called 'Matt Ballistic Black Metallic'. For those who intend to exploit it for exclusive track use, the HRC Racing Kit is available.