While rumors arrive from Akashi on the probable arrival of a naked version of the Ninja ZX-25R, even in Tokyo they sharpen their weapons in the segment of small but peppery sports. A very important niche for the Asian market, where low displacement fairings make important numbers keeping alive a category that has experienced better times in Europe: it is no coincidence that Honda has chosen Thailand to present the new edition of its Cbr 250 RR, the “little Fireblade” who for 2022 wears the outfit of the Fireblade SP.

LITTLE PEST

–

The main novelty is in fact represented by the introduction of a new color, a red-white-blue tricolor that refers to the purest sporting tradition of the Golden Wing, recalling the livery of the Cbr 1000 RR-R Fireblade SP. Technically speaking, practically nothing changes compared to the 2021 model year: the engine remains the already known 249 cc parallel twin, a “whisk” capable of delivering 35 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm but above all 40 HP of power at 13,000 rpm. / min. All in all, only a handful less than the rival Ninja ZX-25R, which, however, can boast twice the number of cylinders and a maximum rotation speed of 17,500 rpm. Confirmations also come from the electronic compartment, with ride-by-wire and three mappings, and from the chassis, with 17-inch wheels to pair with an upside-down front fork and a rear mono with adjustable preload in 5 positions. Equipped as standard with a six-speed gearbox with quickshifter combined with an anti-hopping clutch, the Cbr 250 RR Fireblade SP will be sold as its predecessor on Asian markets only, at a price that in Japan should slightly exceed the equivalent of 7,000 euros.