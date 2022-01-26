Launched in 2018, the CB300R gets some well-deserved updates for this model year, including a new Showa SFF Big Piston fork, a slipper/assist clutch and of course Euro5 stamping on the engine.

Honda’s cool step-up gets a 41 mm Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) upside-down fork, with the same specs as that of its big brother CB650R, which is quite a upgrade. As a reminder, in an SFF fork there is a pressure redistributing damper in one fork leg and the spring mechanism in the other, resulting in excellent damping and reduced weight. At the rear, the monoshock’s spring preload is adjustable.

The brakes now also operate at a higher level: at the front is a 296 mm floating disc with radially mounted Nissin four-piston caliper, at the rear a 220 mm disc with single-piston caliper is in service. Two-channel ABS is now controlled by an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

The nice high-revving 286cc DOHC single-cylinder is now Euro5-compatible and was immediately fitted with an assist/slipper clutch. The block is good for 31 hp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The LCD dashboard has been upgraded and also has a new gear indicator on board. In the lightweight (230 grams) display you will find speed, speed and fuel level. Naturally, the CB300R boasts LED lighting all around.

The small CB puts a nice 144 kg on the scales ready to drive. The CB300R is available in the new colors Pearl Dusk Yellow and Matt Pearl Agile Blue, as well as Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red versions. Prices: € 5,599 in Belgium, € 6,349 in the Netherlands.