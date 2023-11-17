We want this new Honda Prelude so much! Then take a look!

Japanese car brands have been having a bit of a hard time lately. Europe is a relatively small market for them and switching to electric propulsion is not yet for them.

Partly because of this they are unaffordable. Just for reference, the recently unveiled sixth-generation Subaru Forester will cost half as much in the US compared to what the car costs in the Netherlands. That’s right, a relatively average Japanese crossover already has 22 grand in BPM these days. And then they also want to introduce road pricing so that you will pay for your car!

New Prelude

Honda is also somewhat in that boat. The cars are not entirely built with our BPM structure in mind, so they are relatively pricey. But with the hybrid models this is not so bad, fortunately. And especially the electric models. And this Prelude is electric.

See where we’re going? The car has already been revealed, but now we can see it in real life. Co-worker @RubenPriest is present at the LA Auto Show 2023 to provide you with the hottest car news.

The best thing about the new Prelude is that it is not a typical concept car. Sometimes you have those models that look great, but you just know that they will never-never-go into production. This Prelude just looks production ready.

NO CROSSOVER!!!!

And that is good news, because it is one of the few legendary badges that returns as a crossover. Think of the Ford Puma and Mitsubishi Eclipse, which used to be great coupes and are now shapeless suppositories. By the way, they sell MUCH better than their predecessors, so it is a logical choice of the manufacturers.

So kudos that Honda is doing this. They could also have made a CR-V with bigger wheels and a sloping roofline and written “Prelude” on it. Little is known about the technology, except that it is electric.

We do know that it is not going to be the sharpest sports car. Honda has already confirmed that they are focusing more on comfort, so you have been warned. We think it’s all fine. Let’s hope so Honda Netherlands will also deliver it.

