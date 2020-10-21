You will get 100% finance Under this offer, the company is also giving you 100% finance for the purchase of Honda Two Wheeler. Apart from this, 50% discount will also be available in the first 3 months. Customers can buy a two-wheeler at an interest rate of 7.99%.

Activa Most Popular Scooter The Activa scooter is the company’s most popular model in India. Currently, the 6th generation model of this scooter is being sold. This Honda scooter is well liked due to its great look and cool features. The scooter was upgraded by the company some time back with the BS6 engine. A Honda Activa has a BS6 Complete 109cc engine. Fuel injection system is included in place of carburetor. This engine generates a power of 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

Great features in Shine The company launched this bike some time ago with BS6 compliant engine. The new fuel injected 125cc engine generates far more power and torque than the old Honda CB Shine. The new engine generates power of 10.72 bhp at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.9Nm at 6,000 rpm. The new BS6 compliant 125cc engine has enhanced smart power (eSP) with silent starter.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced several offers starting with the festive season. Now the company has come up with Honda Super 6 offer for its customers. Under this offer, customers can save up to Rs 11,000 on the purchase of Honda bikes or scooters. That is, if you buy a Honda Activa scooter or Honda Shine bike, you can save a lot.