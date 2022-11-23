The Honda racing department was created in 1954 and in 1982 it took on the name that made it famous throughout the world. Honda Racing Corporation – the HRC. The legend of the Golden Wing house has been fueled over the years by a endless list of world titles and by names that have made the history of two wheels, to limit ourselves to the 500/MotoGP Freddie Spencer (1983, 1985), Wayne Gardner (1987), Eddie Lawson (1989), Mick Doohan (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 ), Alex Crivillé (1999), Valentino Rossi (2001, 2002, 2003), Nicky Hayden (2006), Casey Stoner (2011) and Marc Marquez (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). But there were golden years in Superbike too, with the titles of Fred Merkel (1988, 1989), John Kocinski (1996), Colin Edwards (2000, 2002) and James Toseland (2007).

However, the present and the future cannot be built with history and in fact Honda is back from a Nightmare 2022 in both reference categories of motorcycling, as evidenced by the cold numbers of the manufacturers’ classification, with a double last place which certainly does not give prestige to the Japanese company. In MotoGP HRC finished with zero wins and only two podium finishes, finishing sixth at 155 points, 44 less than Suzuki, 85 less than KTM, 93 less than Aprilia, 101 less than Yamaha and even 293 less than Ducati. In Superbikes it didn’t go better, with only one podium and the house of the Ala Dorata overtaken right at the last round by BMW – 259 to 258 – and therefore last also in the production derivatives. The gaps from the other bikes were abysmal, -272 from the third Kawasaki, -319 from the second Yamaha and -374 from the champion Ducati.