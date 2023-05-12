The Honda range for Europe continues to innovate and expand. The Japanese brand has in fact unveiled the three new electrified SUVs that will expand the range of models of the Japanese brand. Among these we find two unpublished novelties and a confirmation that reaches the sixth generation. This is the CR-V, updated with the latest stylistic features of the Asian automaker and equipped with new hybrid engines including a PHEV powertrain. Alongside the CR-V we find the new compact SUV ZR-V and finally the electric crossover e:Ny1.

The new Honda CR-V is also a plug-in hybrid

The new Honda CR-V plug-in hybrid is capable of driving up to 82 km in EV mode, guaranteeing the possibility of supporting the majority of daily journeys with zero emissions, thus making its debut with this configuration also in Europe. The Full Hybrid variant of the Japanese SUV has also been renewed, which now boasts the most updated version of the advanced onee:HEV thruster previewed on the Civic. In this case, a high power density lithium-ion battery and two light and compact electric motors combine with a petrol engine, giving the driver the choice between three different driving modes: EV, Hybrid and Engine. The updates made to the model by Honda not only concern the engines, but extend to design and safety. As for the first aspect, the new CR-V boasts size increase, making it wider, longer and taller than the outgoing model. To distinguish the Full Hybrid variant aesthetically from the Plug-In Hybrid one, we think of a very distinctive grille design, while always at the front we find the thinner optical groups that join the new position lights.

The new C-segment SUV ZR-V makes its debut

Honda expands the Sport Utility offer, with the ZR-V which will be placed in the line-up of the Japanese brand between the CR-V and the HR-V, allowing to take full advantage of the e:HEV hybrid technology by Honda: in Europe, in fact, the model will be offered only in the Full Hybrid variant, in which the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, direct injection and Atkinson cycle works together with two electric motors. Honda’s work has focused a lot on the chassiswhich is why, says the Japanese company, the steering of the new ZR-V is fluid and light, while the multi-link rear suspension, combined with optimized bushings, guarantees a comfortable and engaging ride. Also look at the design, characterized at the front by light clusters with slim lines and an elegant glossy black grille, while at the rear sophisticated horizontal lights stand out. A separate discussion for the interiors, where spaciousness is the watchword: the passenger compartment is in fact characterized by a wide range of shelves and pockets, with a boot that has a load distribution, a retractable curtain and an underfloor compartment, which together bring the load capacity of the new ZR-V to 1,291 litres. Technologically speaking, it is an attention grabber the large 9″ touch display positioned in the center of the upper dashboard panel, which extends in width to improve the sense of lateral space. Lastly, on-board comfort is enhanced by the use of high quality materials and with accurate finishes and by the adoption of elegant lights for ambient lighting.

Here is Honda’s second EV model

Finally, the Honda range also includes a compact electric SUV. We are talking about Honda e:Ny1, the second full electric model of the Japanese brand. From a stylistic point of view it is characterized by short overhangs at the front, large wheels and a wide track. THE white “H” badges they are present throughout the vehicle, starting from the front, passing through the wheel arches and reaching the steering wheel. At the rear, the Honda script is scanned in a new typeface. The passenger compartment stands out for the presence of a new central console, which stands out for having a simple layout and being equipped with easily accessible buttons, many spaces for storing objects and a wireless charging system. On the linear dashboard, on the other hand, there is a touch display dedicated to the infotainment system, which measures 15.1″ and which allows the driver to access a vast range of driving options. Finally, comfort and spaciousness are two other elements that Honda wanted to take care of down to the smallest detail. The powertrain will have a total power of 150 kW and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. At the bottom of the car there is a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, able to offer up to 412km range with a single charge, the latter which in DC fast mode can be done by going from 10 to 80% in just 45 minutes.