The return of Honda in an official capacity as an engine manufacturer in Formula 1 in 2026 appears increasingly concrete. The power units of the Japanese manufacturer continue to push Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the track, conquering, among other things, both titles up for grabs in 2022, but officially the powertrains are registered under the banner of Red Bull Powertrains. The successes achieved on the track in the last two seasons, combined with the direction taken by Formula 1 for 2026 with a view to alternative fuels and greater electrification, had reawakened Honda’s interest in a return to the World Championship. This prospect has become even more realistic after the announcement of the failed agreement between Red Bull and Porsche for 2026.

According to the editorial staff of Autosport, the Milton Keynes team would be willing to collaborate with Honda starting from 2026, especially as regards the electric part, while the newly formed Red Bull Powertrains could contribute to the development of the thermal. Meanwhile, Sakura’s engineer has officially registered as a constructor for the technical cycle which will start in 2026. This was confirmed by Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing, who spoke at the recent presentation of Honda’s sports plans for 2023: “As HRC, we have registered as a Power Unit manufacturer for 2026. It should be noted that November 15th was the deadline to register and we did so to continue the research in racing”.

Honda’s registration does not automatically imply a return to Formula 1 in 2026, nor the recovery of the collaboration with Red Bull, but it was a fundamental step in order not to encounter further obstacles in the future in case the decision to return to the Circus materializes. The Japanese company therefore continues the evaluation process and joins Mercedes, Audi and Renault as registered manufacturers. Porsche, however, is absent from the list, whose future is still to be resolved. With regard to Ferrari finally, in November the drafting of Auto Motor und Sport signaled that the Prancing Horse had not yet registered, but at present it is unknown whether the last meeting of the World Motorsport Council may have broken the deadlock.