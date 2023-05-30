Honda into Aston Martin

In the waiting period of the Monaco Grand Prix, and with the general suffering for the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, one of the most surprising news on a purely sporting level came from the Honda: the Japanese company, which had opened up a possibility of making its return to Formula 1 in 2026has actually fulfilled its plan by announcing the ‘marriage’ with theAston Martin for that season, with the English team which will therefore switch from the Mercedes power units to the Japanese ones.

The parenthesis in Red Bull

A press release which therefore confirms not only the return of Honda in Circus, but which also coincides with the opening of a new chapter for this manufacturer in the top automotive category; previously, even before becoming a consultant, Honda had in fact supplied its engines to Red Bullthanks to which the Anglo-Austrian team had managed to stop the dominance of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton by exploiting the skills of Max Verstappen.

The illusion of withdrawal

And yet, the Dutch driver was the first to comment, not without a certain bitterness, on Honda’s move from Red Bull to Aston Martin. In fact, the Japanese company had formalized its withdrawal from F1 at the end of 2021, prompting Red Bull to set up its own Red Bull Power Trains. Furthermore, by the end of 2025, Honda had declared that it was definitively leaving Formula 1, only to then generate a new plan by taking advantage of the regulatory change of the power units that the Circus would introduce from the 2026 season.

Verstappen’s comment

Hence, the official agreement signed with Aston Martin, while Red Bull will join forces with Ford: “I think on our part, obviously, it’s a bit unfortunate with how it turned out – explained Max Verstappen in a statement reported by f1i.com – Why a few years ago they said they were going to retire, so Red Bull created its own engine division. Then at one point they said ‘no, let’s continue’. Sadly, once you’re already in the process of building an entire engine yourself, you can’t work together anymore. We’ve always had a great relationship with them and seeing them move to Aston Martin it’s a bit of a shame. In any case, we are excited to take on this challenge that awaits us together with Ford in 2026. For Aston Martin it is certainly a great coup, Honda has a great engine”.