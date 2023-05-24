+50% of motorists in 2026

2023 could also have started under the banner of the ‘Formula Boredom’ imposed by the Red Bull domino, but F1 is in good health and this is demonstrated by the large array of motorists already registered in the regulatory cycle which will be christened in 2026 when the power units lose the MGU-H, they will be powered by 100% biofuels and will see the role of the electric part significantly increase in terms of power.

Mercedes, Honda, Alpine and Ferrari, the current engine makers who have been running the category since 2015 in terms of supply of power units, will have new competitors or Audi and Red Bull Ford. The Milton Keynes team will be able to count on Honda engines until 2025, then the Japanese giant will equip the Aston Martin which will be in all respects an official team from 2026. Lawrence Stroll’s team is currently a customer of Mercedes, the Canadian entrepreneur is was quick to take advantage of the dynamics that saw Honda and Red Bull separate given that the latter could not disavow the investment in the engine division made necessary by the hesitations of the Japanese manufacturer during the pandemic.

The motorists as a whole will surely pass from 4 to 6, a considerable step forward which will therefore lead to the presence of six ‘factory’ teams at the start against the current four. Porsche’s failure to arrive is therefore already forgotten and other entries at the manufacturer level cannot be excluded.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem celebrates

“The continued interest from global giants in the automotive sector such as Honda demonstrates once again that the 2026 Power Unit regulation, defined by the FIA ​​in collaboration with the FOM and with the historic PU manufacturers, has found the right balance to guarantee that the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship remains at the forefront of technological innovation, sustainability and competition – the words of Mohammed Ben Sulayem – as we announced earlier this year, no fewer than six of these industry leaders have confirmed their entry for the 2026-2030 regulations cycle – Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and Red Bull Ford – and they are very delighted that Honda is committed to returning to the grid with the Aston Martin team.”