





Honda has announced that it plans to launch ten electric motorcycles by 2025 to meet sustainability goals. According to the Japanese automaker, the launches are part of the company’s plan to neutralize carbon emissions before 2050 and expand sustainable mobility.

“Struggling to achieve carbon neutrality for the entire motorcycle lineup during the 2040s, Honda will accelerate the electrification of its models, as the main focus of environmental strategies for the business in the two-wheel segment, while also will continue to advance in internal combustion engines”, says an excerpt from the communiqué from the Japanese manufacturer.

+ Honda Aircraft presents new resident of the air

The first electric motorcycle produced by Honda had been in March 2022, the CRF-E2, a model that is a smaller electric bike, built for children, with a 1.2 kW electric motor and a maximum power of 2.5 kW. The bike has a swappable 20Ah Li-ion battery for easy charging.

According to the automaker, the goal is to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles by 2030, or about 15% of total sales, with new products expected to arrive first, in addition to Japan, in regions such as the United States, China and Europe. Brazil does not appear in the Japanese brand’s offensive, but it has an interesting point in this situation.

All new electric motorcycles must use solid-state batteries, which are under development and are expected to enter production in 2024. With 400 million cumulative sales, Honda is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. It is also the largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines, and intends to reduce CO2 emissions in these internal combustion models as well.

In the meantime, Brazil will be able to export flex technology. With this, the goal is to introduce models compatible with carbon-neutral fuels, such as ethanol, which is renewable and of plant origin. The brand will launch E20 engines (20% ethanol) as early as 2023 in the Indian market. And the E100 engines (which accept 100% ethanol) arrive there from 2025.

Also according to the automaker, there is also interest in other segments, such as electric bikes and mopeds, which represent about 90% of global sales of electric motorcycles. These are vehicles that reach speeds between 25 km/h and 50 km/h. The Japanese brand plans to launch five models in this niche by 2024. The chosen locations are Asia, China, Europe and Japan.







