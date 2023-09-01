The Spanish Moto GP rider, Marc Márquez, during the second free practice session of the Catalan Grand Prix. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

The first contact with the asphalt at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya served to verify that the Japanese factories continue to sink hopelessly in the MotoGP championship. The great dominators of all time, who amassed more than half of the titles disputed throughout the 75-year history of the event and have won 18 of the 22 Drivers’ World Championships since the new millennium, find themselves hopelessly in the classification background. Every weekend it seems to get worse, and on Friday in Montmeló the six Japanese bikes closed the day’s time table a second and a half behind Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia.

The home rider, born in neighboring Granollers 34 years ago, shattered the circuit record with a 1m,38’686s that left the first Japanese mount 1.420 seconds behind. Fabio Quartararo, who last year managed to win on the same stage, ended up broken, crying out loud on his disappointing Yamaha YZR-M1. “The bike is the same as at the beginning of the year”, the 2021 champion resigned himself. “I try to believe as much as possible for next year”. His partner, Franco Morbidelli, who will leave the Titanic for Ducati, used irony to describe the situation of the mark of the three tuning forks. “The problem is that we race in the present, not in the past,” said the Italian.

The Asian crisis in MotoGP has put three champions on the brink of the abyss. Joan Mir, last at 2.3 seconds from the head on the day of his 26th birthday, has acknowledged that he came to consider withdrawing. The 2020 crown winner with Suzuki closed the standings behind the satellite Hondas of Iker Lecuona and Takaaki Nakagami. “We continue with the same problems as always,” stated the Japanese from the LCR, with no response to the lack of reactivity of his countrymen at the factory. In Montmeló, a track that unmasks the shame of prototypes both on motorcycles and in Formula 1, the photograph was clearer than ever.

“All the weak points we have this year are on this circuit. It lacks cornering, traction… there is no excuse. The others are working and we are very far away”, conceded Marc Márquez (19th), the only one who approached the Yamaha. Without forcing the machine he went to the ground for the 17th time this course and gave another scare when he hurt his damaged thumb in the inaugural grand prix of the year. “There is no other option than to do a mental exercise, take it easy and continue working to improve the project.”

The eight-time world champion has always been on the podium when he has completed his home race. When they reminded him of the fact, he sought refuge in humor. “It’s easier for you to win the lottery,” he blurted out. Both Márquez and Mir point to the test next Monday, September 11, as the most important moment of the year, a moment that seems decisive to verify if there is hope for 2024 or if it is time to look for life. Both have received offers and interest from other brands, although a hypothetical break in their relationship with Honda would not be easy or cheap.

