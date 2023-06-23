With the new and revolutionary ZR-V, the Japanese manufacturer unveils one of the four vehicles that it plans to sell this year. We are talking about the new model that we have been able to test, the plug-in hybrid CR-V, the 100% electric EY1 or the first EM1E electric scooter.

The new ZR-V coincides with the announcement of the return of Sling to formula 1 in 2026. It is an SUV that is located between the HR-V and the C-RV from which it inherits various components. The frame is the same as the Civic and C-RV family, the front end is inherited from the Civic and the rear end from the C-RV. With a very aerodynamic, striking and continuous line throughout the entire body. The front stands out for the stylized headlights and the grill, different depending on the finish chosen.

The interior is very spacious and comfortable with a driving position similar to the Civic but higher. The seats are comfortable and enveloping, highlighting the front view due to the little intrusion of the side pillars of the windshield. The trunk, without folding the seats, reaches a capacity of 370 liters. The dashboard stands out for the 10.2-inch central screen in the Advance version, the most equipped, with duplicate information from the real world and vehicle data. Behind the wheel is a very readable instrument panel through a seven-inch TFT digital screen that includes an analog speedometer. Honda ZR-V



Regarding the propellant, it is from the e:HEV series, with a four-cylinder engine and gasoline direct injection that develops 142.8 horsepower and that really serves to advance towards global electrification and charge lithium-ion batteries. This system makes use of the gasoline engine so that the two electric motors, one a generator and the other an impeller, with 184 horsepower, regenerate the necessary electrical energy. In summary, in citizen circulation it normally only uses the electric motor and between 80 and 130 kilometers per hour the gasoline engine comes into operation to regenerate the batteries while it is running, but the driving force is always electric. With this system, consumption is easily reduced, the brand anticipating that averages of 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers can be achieved in mixed use. On the move this vehicle is comfortable and attractive. Very spacious and bright inside and with consistent features for family use. On twisty roads, the place of the tests, the inertia of the body was slightly uncomfortable as soon as the curve was forced, but using the driving modes, there is even one for snow, this issue is easily solved. The two versions that will be available from October have paddles behind the steering wheel to control regenerative braking. The prices are not yet defined

