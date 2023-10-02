Infinite crisis

There is confusion in the house Honda. The Japanese giant is grappling with the most difficult period in its history in MotoGP. After years of undisputed dominance, all the certainties are crumbling one after the other: the RC213V is no longer a competitive motorcycle, the European manufacturers seem unattainable for the moment and also the true added value of the last decade, Marc Marquez, now really seems to have reached the farewell stage. A separation, that between the #93 from Cervera and Honda, which has been speculated about for months now but which received a perhaps decisive push from the Ducati leaders themselves during the Japanese weekend.

Gigi Dall’Igna in the first person he has in fact metaphorically opened the doors of Borgo Panigale to the eight-time world champion. “The fact that Marquez wants Ducati, moreover accepting a customer bike, can only be pleasing”. Words that resemble a sentence regarding the future of the Iberian phenomenon and which leave Honda with yet another problem. In fact, Marquez will have to be replaced and it is difficult to imagine the existence of any suitable candidate to bear such a legacy. The chosen one should be Johann Zarcowho will be automatically promoted from LCR – the team with which he has signed for 2024 – to the official team.

Hunt for the post-Marquez

The site Speedweek.com, owned by Red Bull, however revealed that Honda would have attempted a sensational courtship of Pedro Acosta. The young talent from Mazarrón, identified by many as the ‘new Marquez’, is one step away from winning his second world championship title in his career. In 2021 he conquered Moto3, this year he is doing the same with Moto2. His entire career developed in KTM but in the summer there were some hesitations: the 19-year-old Iberian wanted the certainty of a move to MotoGP as early as 2024; the Austrian house was more reluctant. In the end, however, the green light arrived, which erases any hope of a quick intervention by Honda.

“Honda is currently contacting all MotoGP riders“, he always declared to the site Speedweek a driver manager who wished to remain anonymous. In KTM, however, they rightly feel like they are in a bind: “Pedro Acosta signed with us for MotoGP. We don’t need the ‘old’ Marc Márquez. We have the ‘new’ Márquez under contract, with Pedro Acosta.”It reaffirmed Hubert Trunkenpolz, top manager of the Austrian company. And Honda remains, once again, at a standstill.