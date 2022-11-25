The MotoGP and Superbike championships have seen the Tokyo manufacturer suffer heavily. The Spanish champion has traced the path after the first tests on the 2023 prototype, with indications on the front end and engine

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

Since its debut in the 1959 World Championship, Honda has never had a racing season as disappointing as that of 2022. If you want to make fleas at the House of the Golden Wing, only in 1979 was there a worse flop, with the futuristic NR 500 OX V4 with 20,000 rpm oval pistons and 140 HP, basically an 8-cylinder made to become 4, designed and built to counter the dominance of 2-stroke engines. This year Honda even finished last in the constructors’ standings in both MotoGP and Superbike. In the MotoGP he closed the championship without even a win, only two podiums (a second place and a pole for Marc Marquez) finishing the season sixth at 155 points, 44 less than Suzuki, 85 less than Ktm, 93 less than Aprilia, 101 less than the Yamaha, 293 less than the Ducati. Ditto in Sbk, with only one podium and also last in the derivatives, surpassed in the very last round by BMW, by one point, with enormous gaps: – 374 points from the triumphant Ducati.

end of the skein — In MotoGP, the returning Marquez, although not 100% in psycho-physical condition, attempted to make up for the technical gap of the bike with his handle, but with results not up to par with previous seasons. Hence the need for a turning point, perhaps a technical revolution, while not changing the role of Marc Marquez, the number 1 rider on whom to rotate everything, including development. Revolution 2023 also with respect to the riders: in HRC, alongside Marquez, Joan Mir arrives and Alex Rins lands in Honda LCR together with Takaaki Nakagami. The partial, albeit significant driver change is important, but it’s not enough. In 2022 there was evidently a Honda technical crisis, on the high seas on the way forward to return to the top. The search for greater grip at the rear by sacrificing the front led the technicians into chaos, losing the crux of the matter and sending Marquez himself into a tailspin. The champion from Cervera returned after the diplopia (double vision) problems that reappeared after a fall in training, and from the first approaches he was anything but enthusiastic about the new racing car, especially for the different set-up with the shifting of the center of gravity towards the rear to allow the rear end to have more grip. In other words, no longer Marc Marquez’s customized racing car, planted on the front end focusing on braking and lean entry, but a “neutral” bike, stronger out of corners, also suited to the driving characteristics of the other Hrc riders. The goal of the new racing car (strong changes to the frame, engine, electronics) was to maintain the strengths of the previous bike while overcoming the old shortcomings, in particular by optimizing the performance of the rear tyre. Thus, already in the first pre-season tests at Sepang, Marquez had to take note of the different character of the new bike, adopting (or rather, trying to adopt) a “new” style. See also Megan Rapinoe appreciates support in the fight for equal pay

loss — The facts, i.e. the 2022 results, show that the RC213V did not live up to its objectives: indeed, it was a failure. All aggravated by the sense of bewilderment in Hrc about what to do for 2023. To get back on track, you don’t need to intervene on this or that part of the bike (as happened this year, for example, with the new Kalex swingarm) but understand the structural limits of the current project and act accordingly. After the last test in Valencia on 8 November, Marc Marquez took stock of the limits of the RC213V: “There have been small evolutions but we need to take one more step, then two to have something that allows us to fight for the title. The test went well, I rode well with the 2023 also tested by Mir. There is still a lot of work to do, especially on the engine, which in 2022 made us suffer especially on fast circuits, with long straights. We need an engine that allows you to accelerate more in less space, and more. Another decisive point is the front end, i.e. the way to stop the bike when braking. We have to change a bit to brake in less time and with less risk. Corner exit is linked to entry, if you make a bad entry, you start badly”. See also F1 Podcast | Chinchero: "Perez, lap of his life. Ferrari can overturn everything in the race"

rivals run — Marquez’s analysis is clear, he highlighted Honda’s problems, which however apply to all current MotoGP bikes, even if some manufacturers, Ducati and not just Ducati, have shown that they have made the regulation a strong point and not a handicaps. From the point of view of the chassis, the regulation imposes single tyres, leaving freedom for aerodynamics, the chassis and the holeshot control systems. Consequently, all the manufacturers had to undertake studies on aerodynamics with the bike in vertical and inclined trim. The former affects speed on the straight, but also braking and acceleration. The second is proving to be even more important because it influences cornering grip and consequently cornering speed. It is clear that more loaded aerodynamics allow more power to be transmitted to the ground but also require an increase in power from the engine to have greater acceleration. Ducati and Aprilia are the teams that have so far shown that they have developed and interpreted the aerodynamic and engine aspects better than the others. They are also the ones who drew aerodynamics from Formula 1. From Marquez’s statements, it seems that the problems highlighted lie precisely in the difficult balancing of all these components. It is clear that up to a certain limit the talent of a rider like Marquez can make up for a precarious balance, but in this case the safety zone narrows and it is easy to fall without understanding why. Times are tight. In 2023, Honda cannot do the encore of 2022. Also because Marquez’s patience could run out, with consequences for the rider’s choices and the HRC top management. See also They assure that Piqué betrayed Messi by recommending his departure from FC Barcelona