Honda outlines the electrification strategy for the range, and announces its production and sales targets for the coming years. The Japanese carmaker said it plans to spend up to $ 64 billion on Research and Development until the end of the decade, setting itself the ambitious target of launching 30 new electric models globally by 2030. Not only that: the Japanese company, also within the same year, aims to be able to produce 2 million electric vehicles per year worldwide.

Focusing heavily on the electric, however, does not mean giving up completely the hybrid: supporters of this technology are convinced that in many markets, particularly in some emerging ones, it will still be a long time before the infrastructures to support electric vehicles reach high standards in terms of quantity, even Honda knows this and for this reason it has not no intention, at least for the moment, to focus solely and exclusively on pure electric. “This is by no means the end of hybrids, you will not see all hybrids being replaced by electric vehicles – said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe – We will further develop our current hybrids, and we will use them as a weapon throughout our business“. The hybrid will therefore continue to join the pure electric in the Honda range for a few more years, before the Japanese brand will decide to become a full-fledged carbon neutral company.

As for the investmentsmost of the 64 billion indicated by Honda will be devoted to electrification and software technologies, and in particular to the creation of a demonstration line for the production of solid state batteries, with the aim of starting construction in the spring of 2024 By the end of the decade, too the sporty NSX will have an all-electric successor, replacing the current 573hp hybrid model generation with a centrally mounted V6. Honda’s goal is to end the sale of heat-engine cars globally by 2040.