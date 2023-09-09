2024 prototype, Marquez perplexed

Its future still appears to be in the balance, but certainly Marc Marquez doesn’t seem particularly convinced at the moment by the efforts put in place by Honda to convince him to honor his contract and stay with HRC at least until the end of 2024. As is known, this trip to Misano is important for the Japanese manufacturer especially for the tests that will take place on Monday. On that occasion the eight-time world champion will try the prototype of the motorbike made by Honda for next year. However, that new version of the RC213V is already testing the track in recent days thanks to the work carried out by test rider Stefan Bradl.

However, those that Italian asphalt is returning are not particularly positive impressions, at least according to the – decidedly expert – eye of Marquez himself. Analyzing the performances shown by the German driver – who finished the Sprint race in 22nd place after finishing 15th in qualifying – the champion from Cervera did not hold back from expressing a certain perplexity on the subject when speaking in a press conference with his Spanish colleagues. But not only that: Marquez also underlined how Honda itself is do not give him access to the German test driver’s collected data: “They won’t let me see Bradl’s telemetry – declared Marquez ad AS – luckily it doesn’t go any faster. If it were faster, I tell you I would push to see what happens. But sometimes, if it’s a different bike, even the comparison is confusing. This is why we never make comparisons with the previous year. And it’s not even a fundamental thing. I think they do this to keep my technicians from getting confusedbecause the bike is different“.

The joke about the Gresini livery

Continuing his analysis, Marquez also highlighted how the apparent exploit recorded by Bradl in Q1, with the passage of the trap being missed, depended above all on a ‘hook’ found on the track, as often happens to the same #93 with the current motion. “In one lap he had to look for the wheel – the six-time world champion of the premier class pointed out to the microphones of DAZN Spain – He did a very good lap for a test driver and did very well in Q1, but in the way I wouldn’t want to have to. Looking for a wheel, a trail, the bike seems to change: however this is not the way you can fight for the World Championship in the future“.

Marquez then, probably amused by the lots of market rumors that have concerned him in recent days regarding his possible transfer to Ducati with the private Gresini team, he enjoyed teasing the journalists himself. He did it to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP, appreciating the ‘vintage’ livery used this weekend by the Italian team to honor the memory of its founder, Fausto Gresini. “No market questions? Gresini’s livery today is beautiful.” the ironic comment of the 30-year-old Catalan.