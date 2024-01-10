Honda's electric future takes shape. And it does so directly from CES 2024 in Las Vegas where the Japanese car manufacturer announced the new one 0 Series. Not a simple battery-powered model, rather a new series of electric vehicles for global markets, which will make its debut starting from the North American market. Two EVs inspired by as many concept cars unveiled by Honda at CES 2024 will certainly be part of this zero-emission range: they are called Saloon and Space Hub.

Honda Saloon

Starting from Saloon, Honda defines this prototype as the flagship model of the new 0 Series. It stands out for its low height and its sporty style, which result in a charming and unique design rather large internal space. Technologically speaking, the instrument panel features a human-machine interface that allows simple and intuitive operations, thanks also to its sophisticated and fluid user interface. From a mechanical point of view, this electric sedan stands out for its adoption of steering-by-wire system and the further advancement of the movement management system, including posture control.

Honda Space Hub

As for the Space-Hub, however, we are talking about a car that focuses mainly on space, as can be seen from the name of the prototype. We know little about this concept car: Honda limited itself to saying that “offers one flexible space that immediately adapts to what users want to do, becoming a center that connects people to other people and to society, generating mutual resonance.” Not surprisingly, the spacious interior and the high visibility These are the two strong points of this EV most highlighted by the Japanese manufacturer.

New H logo

The new Saloon and Space-Hub, but also the other future Honda electric models, will also be recognizable thanks to a new “H” logo: It was the Japanese automaker itself that announced that it will be used on Honda's next generation electric vehicles, including the Honda 0 Series models. The new logo was designed for “expressing the determination to pursue transformation and the ability to go beyond the origins and constantly pursue new challenges and progress”the company says, adding that “this design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents Honda's commitment to increase the possibilities of mobility and to serve the needs of electric vehicle users.”