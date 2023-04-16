Honaki: Star Rail isn’t out until April 26th, 2023, but it already boasts 10 million users.

That’s according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels over the weekend.

Final Closed Beta Trailer – Space Comedy | Honkai: Star Rail.

To celebrate, the studio is encouraging players to retweet the message as many times as possible to secure some in-game goodies, and one participant is in line to win “about” $100.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced its upcoming free RPG game, Honkai: Star Rail is pulling into the station on 26th April, across PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

If you’d like to see what the fuss is about, head on over and re-register now.

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest live service offering from Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd developer, HoYoverse, but it’s not quite the same as either game, as Jessica explains in our Honkai Star Rail explained guide.

For more in-depth details on systems, features, daily activities, and how Star Rail plays, you can check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.