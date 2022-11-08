Storm over Khalid Salman, the ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar who called homosexuality “a mental illness”. The former footballer and World Cup ambassador made this statement during an interview with German broadcaster Zdf. Khalid Salman stated that “during the World Cup a lot of things will arrive in our country. Let’s talk about gays. The most important thing is the following: we will accept all those who come to our country. But they will have to accept our rules ”.

During the interview on German TV, the man clearly stated that “being gay is haram (ie a sin or otherwise prohibited according to Islam) and is a mental illness”. A statement that caused a wave of indignation and, as a first effect, caused the interruption of the interview by the spokesperson of the organizing committee of the World Cup. Fans across Germany have already called for a boycott of the competition, launching their call in stadiums on Saturday. And other countries could take similar initiatives. Nancy Faeser, German Interior Minister, described the statements by Qatar’s World Cup ambassador, Khalid Salman, “horrible”.

After the shocking statements by the ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar, the captains of some teams have announced their intention to wear rainbow bracelets with the words “one love”. In addition to Germany, this anti-discrimination initiative has already been picked up by France and England.