The American Red Cross announced on Monday that it would no longer impose specific restrictions on blood donations by gay men.

Until now, only gay men who had not had sex with men in the past three months were allowed to donate blood. It did not matter whether they were in a monogamous relationship or not.

From now on, all donors must answer the same questionnaire “regardless of their gender or sexual orientation”. Their donations will also be evaluated “based on individual risk factors”. With the new rules, the American Red Cross follows the advice of the American drug watchdog FDA.

However, any person who has had anal sex with a new partner or multiple partners in the past three months must wait to donate blood. Those who have tested positive for HIV or who take medication to prevent an HIV infection are still refused entry.

During the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, the FDA issued a total ban on blood donation by gay men. The rules were gradually relaxed later on. Since 2015, gays have had to wait twelve months. From 2020, that will be three months.