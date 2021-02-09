Gay men are not allowed to donate blood. The responsible authorities have been postponing a possible change to this rule for months.

BERLIN taz | The questions hit Fabian hard. “For men only: have you ever had sexual intercourse with another man?” It says in the questionnaire that the 24-year-old should fill out. And: “Was this contact during the last 12 months?” Fabian wanted to donate blood to the German Red Cross (DRK) in Essen – but questions get in between. After talking to a doctor, it is clear: Fabian is healthy, but he is not allowed to donate his blood. Because he’s gay.

“I don’t understand what kind of role that will play in Germany in 2021,” he says. Especially in the corona crisis, there are repeated calls for help from the blood donation services because blood reserves are missing. But Fabian is not allowed to help. “Although the doctor has confirmed to me that I am not risky and healthy,” he reports. In order to be eligible for a donation, Fabian must not have had sex with a man for a year. This also applies to sex with his boyfriend.

It is a rule that discriminates. And yet it will probably stay that way for the foreseeable future. Because the responsible authorities are delaying the decision on a possible change to the regulation – which, moreover, would hardly change anything for men like Fabian.

Who is allowed to donate blood is regulated in the haemotherapy guideline, for which the German Medical Association (BÄK) is responsible. Until 2017, the directive completely banned blood donations by gay men. Today it is said that people “whose sexual behavior carries a significantly higher risk of transmission of serious infectious diseases such as HBV, HCV or HIV that can be transmitted through blood” are excluded from donating blood or postponed because viruses can only be detected after a few weeks.

Errors from the 80s still have an impact today

According to the guideline, this applies to “heterosexual people with sexual risk behavior, eg sexual intercourse with frequently changing partners”, but also to “men who have sexual intercourse with men (MSM)”. With the latter, it is unimportant whether or not they show risk behavior. To put it simply: According to the guideline, gay men have a higher risk of being infected with HIV and therefore they are being deferred.

Fabian doesn’t see that. He has been in a monogamous relationship with his boyfriend for almost three years, both of whom had HIV tests at the beginning of their relationship and are negative. “Where’s the risk?” He asks. “I feel like a second-class person whose blood is not as valuable as that of others.”

The responsible BÄK rejects the accusation that it would take sexual orientation across the board as the basis for an exclusion: “Admission to blood donation involves risk stratification of various individual behaviors […] based on “, writes the BÄK on request. According to Deutsche Aids Hilfe, around 70 percent of those infected with HIV are gay.

The reason for the current regulation are errors from the 1980s. At that time, HI viruses were not noticed in blood transfusions, so that hundreds of patients became infected. “Because of the scandal at the time, there are still many prejudices that have long since become obsolete,” says Jens Brandenburg, spokesman for LGBTI affairs in the FDP parliamentary group. “Today we are much further scientifically and can detect diseases in the blood after just a few weeks.”

Other countries are far more advanced

According to the blood donation services and the BÄK, every blood donation is examined again before it is given to a patient. All diseases would be noticed. The FDP parliamentary group therefore submitted an application to the Bundestag at the end of 2019 with the aim of changing the relevant transfusion law. Brandenburg: “The current deferral period for homosexual and bisexual men is discriminatory, unnecessary and completely excessive.” The term deferral period describes the time that must have passed since the last homosexual intercourse in order to be eligible for a blood donation.

A working group in Berlin is currently discussing a change to the guideline. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) states that it is examining “whether the deferral period (currently 12 months) can be shortened.” The so-called Blood Working Group, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the Robert Koch Institute, the BÄK and the BMG met for the first time at the beginning of November – and postponed a decision about it.

At the next meeting on January 27th there was no decision either. The next date, again “with the aim of finding a result”, is set for the end of March. “I wonder how often you want to discuss the state of affairs,” says Brandenburg. “Other countries like Canada, Great Britain and Italy are further there: The guidelines have been changed in favor of MSM and the risk of being infected by donating blood has demonstrably not increased there”. Most recently, Australia changed its laws at the end of January.

Lucas Hawrylak also calls for an end to the “blanket discrimination” against gay men: “I don’t know what we’re waiting for.” He has written open letters to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and the BÄK. He has also started a petition on the Internet and has so far collected almost 47,000 signatures. “One solution would be to change the regulations as in other countries,” he says. “The only important thing is the sexual risk behavior of each individual person”, regardless of sexual orientation. “Anyone who acts risky must be put on hold.”

Even if the deferral period were to be shortened, that would not help a young, gay man like Fabian in a relationship. That would not mean twelve months, but still four months without sex. During his visit to the DRK in Essen, Fabian had no choice but to watch other people donate blood. It will probably stay that way.