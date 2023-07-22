Homosexual couples will be able to legalize their “free union” under the same conditions as heterosexual couples thanks to the modification of the regulation that governs this type of relationship in Bolivia, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reported this Friday.

(Also: The riots that led to the start of LGBTIQ+ pride in Colombia and the world)

The fundamental change is in the wording previously “focused on the union of couples of different sex”, so now a “more generic” was incorporatedexplained the National Director of the Civic Registry Service (Serecí), Javier Hinojosa.

(You can read: Colombia is the deadliest country in Latin America for LGBTI people: special report)

The Serecí services in the country must act within the framework of this regulation so that requests for unions between same-sex couples are met “without there being any interpretation or complication treatment,” he said.

Hinojosa specified that the Free Union Regulations were modified after the notification that the Full Chamber of the TSE received from the Constitutional Court (TC) as a result of a sentence handed down in 2022.

(Keep reading: Estonia becomes the first Baltic country to legalize marriage equality)

These changes are now integrated into the legal system. “to allow the registration of same-sex unions” with the same “requirements and deadlines” as heterosexual couplespointed out the national director of the Serecí.

The 2020 constitutional sentence refers to the emblematic case of David Aruquipa and Guido Montaño, who obtained recognition from the Bolivian Civic Registry for their union after several refusals and legal appeals.

In October 2018, the couple appeared before the Serecí to register their union, complying with the requirements demanded of any person for a process that should not take more than a few minutes, but in their case it lasted for two years.

(Also: Trans Law: the implications of the new legislation approved by Spain)

A month later, the entity responded that this registration could not be validated due to the “absence of regulations and operating procedures” to carry it out. This was followed, in 2019, by the confirmation of that determination by the then national director of the Serecí.

The step that David and Guido followed that year was the presentation of an action of unconstitutionality before a court in La Paz.

(You can read: Russia: the risks of the anti-LGBTI law that was approved in parliament)

The main argument they presented was that an interpretation of the 2017 Inter-American Court of Human Rights of the American Convention on Human Rights, which recognized same-sex unions, was not applied in their case.

Precisely, in 2020, andhe Bolivian Constitutional Court partially granted guardianship to the couple and annulled the resolution of the Serecí that in a first instance dismissed their union. The case represented a milestone in the history of homosexual unions and in the rights of that community in the country.

EFE