Guadalajara Jalisco. – This Thursday was the match for the quarterfinals of the Mexican Soccer League between the Striped Goats from Guadalajara and the Atlasanother edition of Classic Tapatio which left as a result 2-1 in favor of the Academy and 11 people arrested, in addition to 30 people removed from the stadium.

During the previous one there was a climate of tranquility and sports rivalryamong the fans who gathered in the entertainment area prior to the start of the game that took place at the Akron stadium in Zapopan within the metropolitan area of ​​the capital of Guadalajara.

It was from Monday that an operation was implemented in the vicinity of the colossus, to guarantee the safety of the people who came to purchase their tickets, in addition to preventing them from being victims of scams or ticket resale.

Read more: Another femicide in Jalisco: they kill a woman in Tonalá

Since Monday, at least four tickets have been seized by the Zapopan Police Station from people who they wanted to resellprohibited activity, while on Tuesday a person was arrested with four more tickets and on Wednesday two tickets were confiscated.

Already during the match, the security authorities of the Zapopan municipality maintained an operation in coordination with the road police since the morning, for traffic control and in support of security by the National Guard.

During the operation, he was arrested 11 people for administrative offenses this when trying to have some type of connate violence or disturbances on public roads, while the 30 removed from the property was the same for disorder. The person arrested for selling tickets complied nine hour arrest.

Now next Sunday the return match will be held at the facilities of the Monumental Estadio Jalisco, where a significant influx of people is expected, so a new security operation will be installed.

Read more: Chivas vs Atlas: they will close streets around the Jalisco Stadium

During the past days, the authorities of both Zapopan and Jalisco invited people to behave and avoid violence in soccer, because despite the fact that they are rival teams in the same city, they seek to prevent Jalisco from standing out for violence.

It should be noted that during the game it was recorded again in the final minutes the homophobic scream by the Chivas supporter, the confrontation was even ended just before the Atlas goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, cleared the ball again, thus avoiding a second shout.