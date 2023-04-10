Shame goes beyond the nations. After the many controversies about racist chants in Juve-Inter against Lukaku, comes from England the news of three arrests for some fans who, during the Premier match between Wolves And Chelseahave become protagonists of homophobic and discriminatory chants.

This was announced by the same company that hosted the match. “Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or societyand anyone who engages in discriminatory behavior commits a crime. We can therefore confirm that three arrests have been made by West Midlands Police over the homophobic and discriminatory chanting in question,” Wolves said in a statement.

It is, as it reports Reuters, of three men aged 32, 24 and 21, arrested on charges of “public order offense causing harassment, alarm or distress” and also for “using threatening words or behavior to foment hatred for the sexual orientation”. All three men were released on bail while police investigations continue to identify other perpetrators.