The homophobic security guards at Bahrain International Circuit still have to take a woke course.

Playing sports in exotic places is not always a bed of roses. Of course it is nice that the Formula 1 circus travels all over the world, but the norms and values ​​of the countries you visit are slightly different.

F1 is an extremely happy, inclusive and progressive world. At least, that is the intention. We are talking about a fairly traditional sport in which the cream-white Aryan man of average age is amply represented. This is even the case among drivers, now that people in their forties like Fernando Alonso continue to participate in the sport.

Homophobic security guards

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to express your support for various causes. The rainbow flag is one of the clearest symbols with which you want to radiate tolerance. And that is precisely what is causing problems in Bahrain. The homophobic security of that circuit doesn't like the fact that people in the bedroom prefer to do different things than they do.

Some team members wanted to go to the circuit, but… were denied access. The reason? According to the homophobic security guards, the rainbow flags on their clothing and accessories were too confrontational. That is really not allowed in 2024. They were allowed to continue onto the circuit, but they had to remove all signs from the security staff.

Nice and inclusive guys

The management of BIC (Bahrain International Circuit) has responded to the matter. According to them, it is an incident and they have handled it. Naturally, they also believe that everyone is welcome at their circuit. An investigation will be launched and repercussions will follow. Correct.

Formula 1 once had the 'We Race As One' campaign. Perhaps there were still a few stickers and embroidery left. The campaign was stopped in 2021, because the problem had apparently been resolved by then.

