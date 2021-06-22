Yet another case of homophobic aggression in our country. This time it happened in the province of Naples, in Torre Annunziata, where a 34-year-old man was beaten by the pack for the simple fact of being homosexual. According to the victim’s account, as many as seven people surrounded him and beat him. The episode dates back to a few days ago and took place in the Rione Penniniello, a popular complex of Torre Annunziata, but was only made known today, after the 34-year-old found the courage to denounce the attack, telling the whole story to the Metropolis Web newspaper. .

Also according to the victim’s story, the man was in the car in the company of a friend when the herd, the seven boys – all young – let them out of the cockpit. While the girl managed to escape, the 34-year-old was blocked by the group, who insulted and beat him violently. The boy further stated that while his attackers held him still, some of them put out two cigarette butts on his arm.

“We cannot remain silent and for this reason we call associations, free citizens and free citizens for Thursday 24 June at 19:30, in Torre Annunziata in Via Settetermini (Penniniello district) an event to express closeness and solidarity to the victims, for condemn this unacceptable violence. We cannot and must not be silent, remain silent, we will never accept this climate of terror and violence in the city ”, reads a note issued by Antonello Sannino, of the Pride Vesuvio Rainbow association. Yet another case of homophobic aggression that makes it clear once again how much it is necessary in Italy to approve a law such as the Zan Bill.

Read also: 1. “‘Fag’ and ‘lousy gay’: my son, 12, attacked for nail polish and a rainbow handbag” / 2. Boy wears makeup like the Maneskins, attacked by a group of bullies: “Lousy gay “