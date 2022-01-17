Video games have been around for years and have sometimes served to reflect various current situations. As it has progressed, several titles have implemented options so that all gamers feel represented. For example, ForzaHorizon 5 supported inclusive language and Rainbow Six Siege introduced an operator from the LGBTQ+ community.

Although these actions are harmless and good for all players to feel part of this world, there are still groups that are strongly opposed. Now a game is causing an inconvenience to a group due to the appearance of the flag LGBTQ+ in several parts. Unfortunately homophobia is coming to the fore.

Homophobic players attack a title for using the LGBTQ+ flag

Buck Up and Drive It is a title that arrived on Steam on January 10. This one takes inspiration from car games of yesteryear but includes plenty of elements, like car combat, to keep it fresh. In general, it has quite positive opinions, but it is receiving a kind of review bombing for using the flag LGBTQ+.

Flags are found on various tracks in the game. LGBTQ+ on different billboards. There is also an optional tool that works to turn all billboards into this community icon. This has made several players angry even though it is entirely up to the player to use it or not.

We can find comments like: ‘disgusting pride flags‘ Y ‘extremely boring and also decided to put identity politics in a video game‘. One user indicated that the option seemed good to him to make homophobes exhibit themselves, since the symbol LGBTQ+ it’s not that noticeable. Not to mention making it appear more often is optional.

Notably Buck Up and Drive is a small independent video game that could be affected more by negative reviews. If they were focused on its gameplay, it would mean that the developers did not polish it properly. However, they are focusing on the flag LGBTQ+ That shouldn’t cause anyone any trouble. Although perhaps because of this ‘scandal’, more people could be encouraged to try it and see what is causing the annoyance.

