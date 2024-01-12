Temporary workers who try to convert young people to Islam, homophobia and insecurity: things are very wrong in a youth care institution in Venlo. Poor management and staff shortages mean that the Mutsaers Foundation in Venlo now has to put its affairs in order at breakneck speed. “People come here who have no understanding of children and our problems.”
Carla van der Wal
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Homophobia #conversion #attempts #youth #care #institution #39they #depression #choice39
Leave a Reply