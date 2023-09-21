Genoa – Matteo Manfredi is returning to Italy from Singapore where among the many appointments he probably also involved someone the search for a partner for Sampdoria. Among other things, Greenfield Investment, the company attributable to Radrizzani who provided the guarantee for the Sampdoria operation, is based in Singapore, where – curiosity – the Ligurian governor Toti was also in recent days.

Waiting for approval from the Court of Genoa (the FIGC has nothing to do with it) on the debt restructuring plan, paragraph IV bis of article 90 of the Noif has once again come into focus, «the non-admission to operations for the acquisition of the right to performances of the players until the end of the second market session following the approval of the competent Judicial Authority”. Introduced for everyone last April 19th, but born specifically for the “Sampdoria case”.

The key point is this: paragraph IV bis is linked to paragraph IV which obliges those companies that do not respect the minimum measurement of the indicator to close the market sessions in profit (i.e. first sell and then buy, as last summer). of liquidity. Paragraph V, however, specifies a series of tools with which it is possible to make up for the financial gap, among which also the capital increase, which Manfredi and Radrizzani are carrying forward. And thus revoke the restrictive measure, upon presentation of a request (which Sampdoria will do). But the specification refers only to paragraph IV, liquidity indicator, and not to IV bis, restructuring procedures. There is an application flaw that needs to be clarified.

Romei, Panconi, Lanna and the lawyers Bissocoli and Chiodini had already discussed this article in person with the FIGC in those days in April. In an atmosphere of serenity and reassurance. It is a rule whose spirit aims to protect correct competition between teams, but it is equally true that it cannot penalize those who saved a company and has the will and availability to invest to improve.

It’s an aspect that must be clarified quickly with the FIGC, already in contact with the legal offices of Manfredi and Radrizzani. First of all for the current Sampdoria, and there is no need to specify why. But it is an aspect that is also affecting the law firms of some parties potentially interested in the Sampdoria shares. Equally easy to understand why.