Homogeneizers risk a prison sentence of one year or a fine of 22,500 euros. This is stated in a private member’s bill that the governing parties VVD and D66 have made together with opposition parties PvdA, GroenLinks, SP and the Party for the Animals.











The proposal can count on the support of a parliamentary majority, but will first be submitted today to the Council of State for advice. Homogenization includes prayer sessions, exorcisms and camps where young people are ‘helped to get rid of their sexual orientation’. Carrying out such therapies is punishable by law.

A parliamentary majority has been pushing for the criminalization of homogeneity for some time now. The previous cabinet had doubts about the legal feasibility. Former Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus pointed out that criminal cases often take a long time and evidence is sometimes difficult to obtain. “So we’ll just do it ourselves,” says VVD MP Hatte van der Woude. See also Covid today Italy, almost 2/3 of the 5-11 year olds not vaccinated: here's why

Debt complex

It is unclear how often conversion therapies – a term often used for homogenization – occur in the Netherlands. According to researchers, a limited number of individuals and organizations associated with strict Christian churches perform such therapies. But it also happens in non-Christian communities. Gay organizations have been warning for years that such therapies could have serious consequences for the victims. For example, because they are talked into a guilt complex in private prayer sessions.

According to Van der Woude, it is not punishable if someone says that someone else should change their sexuality. “It really has to be about someone who tries to change someone in a penetrating way for a long time. By incorporating it into criminal law, we also set a standard: we don’t want this to happen.”

Penalize

Last year, CDA and ChristenUnie voted against a motion to criminalize homogenization, just like PVV, Forum for Democracy and SGP. They call it symbol politics. It is the third time in a short time that their government partners VVD and D66, together with the opposition, help a bill to a majority that the CDA and ChristenUnie are against. This happened earlier with the deletion of the statutory cooling-off period of five days in the abortion law and with the provision of the abortion pill by the general practitioner. See also Maria Kittl, climb 250 days a year with 90 springs

D66 MP Jeanet van der Laan calls it good news that this bill is now available. “Medieval practices such as conversion therapy do not belong in the Netherlands. Individuals and organizations that offer, promote or conduct these activities are punishable by this law. But more importantly, we protect people against social and psychological pressure.”

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: