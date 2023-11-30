Imagine meeting a tall, robust human being with a huge head, a broad face, a protruding nose and gigantic teeth, this is what he might have looked like Homo longior “Dragon man”, an extinct species of archaic human discovered in China and recently reconstructed by an international team of researchers. Homo longi is considered a sister lineage of Homo sapiensand may be the closest evolutionary relative to modern humans.

The discovery of Homo longi dates back to 1933when a worker found a nearly complete skull while building a bridge over the Songhua River, in Harbin city, in Heilongjiang province, northeast China. Due to the turbulent political situation, the skull was hidden in an abandoned well and only resurfaced in 2018, when the worker’s nephew handed it over to the scholars. The skull was dated to at least 146,000 years agoduring the Middle Pleistocene, a time when modern humans coexisted with other archaic humans, such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.

The skull of Homo longi features a unique combination of primitive and more modern features, with the facein particular, more similar to that of Homo sapiens. The skull is the longest ever found among the human species, with a circumference of 65.1 centimetres (25.6 inches) and a cranial capacity of 1,420 cc, similar to that of modern humans and Neanderthals.

The owner of the skull was probably a male, about 50 years oldwho would have had a high-energy lifestyle and supposedly had to endure the region’s freezing winters.

To reconstruct the face of Homo longi, the Brazilian expert Cicero Moraes he created a digital skull model using data and images provided by the authors of the study published in 2021. Moraes supplemented the skull with the jawbone and some missing teeth from another ancient human, Homo erectus, and added soft tissue markers based on scans of modern humans and chimpanzees.

The result is a grayscale digital bust.”anatomically consistent“, to which Moraes added hair and coloring with a “artistic approach”, to make the appearance more vivid.

The study detailing the facial reconstruction is published on Orthog Onlineand states that theHomo longi may represent a member of the Denisovansa group of archaic humans known only from a few fossil remains and DNA extracted from them, however the study argues that modern humans are more closely related to Homo longi (and therefore to Denisovans) than to Neanderthals.

Nonetheless, these hypotheses have been questioned by other archaeologistswho believe that the evidence is insufficient and that genetic analysis is needed to confirm the relationship between different human species.

Homo longi is a discovery of great importance for archeology and paleoanthropology, because it offers us a new perspective on the diversity and complexity of archaic humans who inhabited East Asia during the Middle Pleistocene.

Until recently, it was thought that there were only two species of archaic humans in this region: Homo erectuswhich had spread to Asia about 2 million years ago, and the Denisovans, who separated from the Neanderthals about 600,000 years ago and of whom only a few fossil remains and the DNA extracted from them are known. Homo longi adds a third species to the panoramaand could be the representative of the Denisovans in China, or even an even more ancient and distinct species.

The discovery of Homo longi also allows us to compare its physical characteristics with those of other human species, and to better understand its evolutionary relationships, for example the skull of Homo longi presents a unique combination of primitive and more modern traits, with the face, in particular, more similar to that of Homo sapiens.

This suggests that Homo longi has had a long evolutionary history in Asia, and that it has developed some convergences with modern humans, in any case the skull also presents some notable differences, such as the square shape of the orbits, the low position of the cheekbones and the large size of the teeth. These characteristics could reflect adaptations to a cold environment and a harsh diet.

The history of the discovery of Homo longi and the implications for human evolution

The discovery of Homo longi also has implications for our understanding of human evolution, because it makes us reflect on who we are and where we come from. The study published in 2021 argues that modern humans are more closely related to Homo longi (and therefore to Denisovans) than to Neanderthals. This would mean that our last common ancestor with Neanderthals would have lived more than 800,000 years agois that our lineage split from the Denisovans about 400,000 years ago.

This scenario is different from that proposed by other DNA-based studies, which indicate that our last common ancestor with Neanderthals and Denisovans would have lived about 600,000 years ago, and that our lineage split from that of the Denisovans about 200,000 years ago. To resolve this discrepancy, they are further genetic analyzes are necessarywhich can confirm or deny the kinship between Homo longi and other archaic humans.

The story of the discovery of Homo longi is compelling and troubled, and reflects the difficulties and challenges that archaeologists face in studying the human past. When the skull of Homo longi was first found in 1933, it was almost complete, and had an unusual shape and large cranial capacity. The worker took it home, and hid it in an abandoned well, fearing that it might be confiscated by the Japanese authorities, who occupied the region.

The skull he remained hidden for 85 years, until 2018, when the worker’s nephew, who was aware of his secret, handed it over to scholars. The skull was examined by a team of researchers led by the Indonesian geologist Danny Hilman Natawidjajawho works for theIndonesian Science Agency (LIPI). The team realized that the skull belonged to a previously unseen species of archaic human, and named it Homo longi, or “Dragon Man”, in honor of the Heilong Jiang River (meaning black dragon river) flowing near the discovery site.

Natawidjaja’s team conducted a series of analyzes on the skull, using various methods, such as carbon dating, ground penetration tomography, magnetometry and electrical resistivity.

These methods allow us to determine the age, composition and structure of the skull and the surrounding terrain, and to detect any anomalies or variations. The team published the results of its analyzes in 2021in a magazine called Archaeological Prospection. The study claimed that the Homo longi skull was the oldest and largest ever found among the human species, and that it represented a sister lineage to Homo sapiens, and perhaps the closest evolutionary relative to modern humans.

However, Natawidjaja’s study was not welcomed with enthusiasm by all archaeologists, who criticized it for its bold claims and his unjustified conclusions. Some archaeologists pointed out that the evidence presented by the team was insufficient and inconclusive, and that it did not prove that the skull belonged to a new and distinct species.

Other archaeologists disputed the skull’s dating, and its relationship to other archaic humans, arguing that it was at odds with fossil and genetic evidence. Still others accused Natawidjaja’s team of manipulating the skull and site, and of having violated ethical and scientific standards. The newspaper that published the study launched an investigation into the article, and asked the team to provide further information and clarification.

The controversy over the Homo longi skull is still ongoingand requires further research and analysis, which can confirm or refute the Natawidjaja team’s findings. The Indonesian government supported Natawidjaja’s projectbut also invited other experts to participate in the study of the skull and the site.

The skull of Homo longi it is currently preserved at the Bandung Geological Museumin Indonesia, where it is exhibited to the public, with this skull that it is an extraordinary testimony to our past, and deserves to be studied with rigor and respect.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!