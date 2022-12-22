Madrid. A new analysis suggests that archaic humans were able to navigate to new lands as early as 450,000 years ago, explaining why there are ancient artifacts on the Aegean islands that predate Homo sapiens.

There is no other way these ancient hominids could have reached what we now call the Aegean islands, according to a new analysis of mid-Cybani-era coastlines.

And if it was not necessary to use land bridges for migration, this could have implications for how our ancestors and modern humans spread across the world.

Being made of wood, there is no hope of finding a record of the first ships that sailed the oceans. Instead, a team of researchers led by geologist George Ferentinos of the University of Patras, Greece, turned to the record of surviving artifacts and bones: some stone tools that do not decay, and others from analysis to delve into how human ancestors spread. The findings are published in Quaternary International.

The Aegean islands have been inhabited for a long time; Artifacts potentially as old as 476,000 years ago have been dated.

These ancient tools from Lesbos, Milos and Naxos have been linked to the Acheulean style, developed around 1.76 million years ago and associated with the erectus in Africa and Asia. Several such tools from 1.2 million years ago have been found in Turkey, Greece and Crete, so their appearance in the nearby archipelago makes some sense, reports Science Alert.

Previous studies suggested that ancient humans crossed on foot to the islands during the ice ages, when sea levels fell.

To determine if this is a possibility, Ferentinos and his colleagues reconstructed the region’s geography, including the coastline around the Aegean islands from 450,000 years ago. They used ancient river deltas, which can be used to infer sea level and subsidence rates driven by tectonic activity.